Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has reportedly been named godfather to Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa.

Daniil Medvedev and his wife, Daria Medvedeva, tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their first child, a beautiful daughter named Alisa Danilovna, on October 14, 2022.

On Saturday, April 8, a close friend of the Medvedevs shared a photo of herself with Daniil Medvedev, his wife, and Andrey Rublev. The caption indicated that the picture was taken during Alisa's baptism ceremony.

"Friends that become family. Celebrating Alisa Danilovna," the friend captioned the Instagram post.

A fan of Rublev also recently shared an Instagram post stating that the 25-year-old has been named little Alisa's godfather.

"NOW ANDREY IS ALISA’S GODFATHER ????? OH MY GOOOOOODDD," they wrote.

Andrey Rublev gets emotional after fan confesses how he helped them rediscover their love for tennis

Andrey Rublev recently captured the hearts of many with his response to a fan who expressed gratitude to the Russian for reigniting their passion for tennis.

Last month, the World No. 6 was featured in a short video posted by the ATP Tour. In the clip, he read out a heartfelt YouTube comment from a fan who thanked him for helping them watch tennis matches after the loss of their mother.

"In the hopes that maybe Andrey reads this, I say this. You are the reason I started to watch tennis again after losing my mother to cancer. We loved watching tournaments together and after she died, I found it too difficult to watch without her," the fan commented.

The fan further elaborated on their experience watching Andrey Rublev's match against fellow countryman Daniil Medvedev during the 2020 US Open quarter-finals.

"One night I couldn't sleep, went back downstairs to watch some television and stumbled across you playing Daniil in the US Open quarterfinal. You lost the match but got me hooked again and I have followed you ever since, so thank you Andrey. I hope I can meet you one day to thank you in person," they added.

Andrey Rublev was deeply touched by the fan's comments. He responded that he wanted to give the person "a hug and say thanks."

"That's hard. I want to give a hug to this person and say thanks for being strong," the World No. 7 said. "There is nothing to thank me. I want to say, thank this person because this is, I would say, this is opposite. This is inspiring me. I feel very impressed with this message, with the person, because there is a way to face it and keep believing, I would say."

