"I think it’s a great event and would be open to a conversation"- Andy Roddick on possibility of captaining Team World at Laver Cup

Andy Roddick recently admitted he would be open to captaining Team World at the Laver Cup. The former World No. 1 described the Laver Cup as a "great event" and said he would be "open to a conversation" regarding captaincy.

However, the American pointed out that he was not fully aware of the intricacies of the tournament and would have to "learn a bit more" before committing to anything.

"Yes. I would," replied Roddick when asked about captaining Team World at the Laver Cup one day.

"Not my call, and admittedly I don’t know all that goes into it, so would have to learn a bit more ……. I think it’s a great event and would be open to a conversation for sure," added the American.

"Yes. I would," replied Roddick when asked about captaining Team World at the Laver Cup one day.

"Not my call, and admittedly I don't know all that goes into it, so would have to learn a bit more ……. I think it's a great event and would be open to a conversation for sure," added the American.

Named after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, the Laver Cup was the brainchild of Roger Federer and his management company Team 8. The tournament follows a points-based format unlike other ATP events and is contested between Team World and Team Europe. While Bjorn Borg leads Team Europe, John McEnroe is the captain of Team World. Team Europe have won all four editions of the Laver Cup so far.

Team Europe with the Laver Cup 2021 title

Andy Roddick retired long before the competition was created, but he was spotted in the stands along with good friend and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer last year.







Federer & Roddick Enjoy Reunion At Laver Cup: Andy Roddick made his first visit to the Laver Cup on Saturday, and he got to do more than take in the tennis.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal confirm participation for Laver Cup 2022

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Wimbledon Championships 2019

The fifth edition of the Laver Cup will take place in London from 23-25 September. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer missed last year's event due to a foot and knee injury respectively, but will play for Team Europe once again this year.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into competition later this year and Laver Cup is very much part of my plan. It’s no secret that I love the event and I’m super excited to be returning to The O2 and to London, one of the greatest cities in the world,” said Federer.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will be back together at O2 Arena for the 2022 Laver Cup

Nadal said it would be a "truly special experience" for him to share the court with his friend and rival Federer in London.

"You book the practice court, or is it me?" - Rafael Nadal to Roger Federer after Laver Cup announcement

“Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival and also a true friend. To be part of Team Europe together is great and if we’re able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers,” mentioned Nadal.

