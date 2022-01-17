"I think Naomi Osaka's a little bit like Serena Williams" - Martina Navratilova 

Martina Navratilova believes Naomi Osaka is similar to Serena Williams, pointing out how both play expansive tennis and don't require many matches to find their rhythm.

Osaka and Williams are both renowned for their massive groundstrokes and serve, which on their day can blow anyone off the court. Camila Osorio faced the full force of Osaka's raw power on Monday, succumbing to a 6-3, 6-3 defeat against the defending champion in the first round of the Australian Open.

Speaking on Tennis Channel, Martina Navratilova revealed that she finds the Japanese quite similar to the 23-time Major champion. Navratilova also believes that Osaka could do well in Melbourne this year, given she thrives on faster surfaces.

"I think Osaka's a little bit like Serena," Martina Navratilova said. "She's got the big game and she doesn't need that many matches as long as she stays healthy to play well and get that confidence. And the faster court, that will help her."

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



@Martina | @naomiosaka | #TCLive "I think Osaka is a little bit like Serena, she's got that big game and she doesn't need that many matches as long as she stays healthy." "I think Osaka is a little bit like Serena, she's got that big game and she doesn't need that many matches as long as she stays healthy." 😎@Martina | @naomiosaka | #TCLive https://t.co/3FDGgtcBkB

Osaka has hardly played any tennis since withdrawing from Roland Garros last year. After revealing she had been suffering from depression since 2018, the Japanese announced she would be foregoing press conferences at the Parisian Slam.

The organizers fined the 24-year-old for her actions and threatened to default her, which led to her withdrawal from the event. Osaka never fully returned to the tour after that, playing only eight matches in three tournaments.

Her form took a nosedive as she fell early at the Olympics, Western & Southern Open, and the US Open. For many fans, the lack of match practice was the reason behind Osaka's poor showing.

During the build-up to this year's Australian Open, Naomi Osaka took part in the Melbourne Summer Set, where she withdrew from the tournament after three matches, citing a minor injury.

Against that background, Navratilova explained why match practice is crucial for a player mentally and physically.

"You can be (in) the best shape of your life but (in) the matches you always stretch a little bit more for the shots and the emotional energy also makes the body, you know, not recover so well," Navratilova said. "So you have to have the matches to get the confidence, more so for the body than the mind."

"I think that Naomi Osaka goes when she's feeling okay with her tennis she doesn't wanna risk anything physically" - Lindsay Davenport

Lindsay Davenport also gave her two cents on Naomi Osaka's lack of match practice while speaking alongside Navratilova on Tennis Channel.

Davenport pointed out how the Japanese star often withdraws midway through an event to keep her body fresh for the Slams. The 2000 Australian Open champion believes that Osaka would rather protect her body than get more matches under her belt.

"Yeah she did this last year, leading into the Australian Open. She did the year she won the US Open, withdrew from the final of the Western & Southern Open a couple of years ago. I think that she goes when she's feeling okay with her tennis she doesn't wanna risk anything physically. So I don't think its that big a deal for her but certainly for someone who hasn't been playing much tennis you never like to see them exit physically."

Naomi Osaka is into the second round of the Australian Open, where she will face Madison Brengle.

Also Read Article Continues below

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka 🧡🦋 nice to be back 🧡🦋 nice to be back 💙💕🧡🦋 nice to be back https://t.co/aKmAzPoceb

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala