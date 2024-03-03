Roger Federer once shed light on his admiration for arch-rival Rafael Nadal, hailing the Spaniard as a "great champion."

Federer and Nadal established one of the greatest rivalries in tennis history, locking horns in 40 encounters, with the Spaniard emerging victorious in 24 of those clashes. Beyond their fierce on-court competition, their camaraderie and mutual respect off the court captivated the tennis community.

During the 2013 Indian Wells Masters, defending champion and second seed Roger Federer kicked off his campaign with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over Denis Istomin. Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, geared up to continue his comeback journey after a knee injury forced an early end to his 2012 season.

Following his first round win, the Swiss stated that despite Nadal's extended seven-month layoff, he anticipated that the Spaniard would triumph in his tournament opener at the Masters 1000 event, as he expected him to win 99% of the matches he played.

"Probably will not watch because I will [be] doing other things. I expect him to win. When I see the name of Nadal, I think of him as the great champion he is, and I expect him to win 99% of the matches he plays," he said in his post-match press conference.

He also admitted to being shocked whenever Nadal suffered an early exit at a tournament and confidently asserted that the Spaniard would be "tough to beat" in Indian Wells despite his lack of match practice.

"So whenever he loses early, before a semifinals, it's a huge shock, and I think that's how everybody sort of sees a match like this. We all know the danger of the first round and all those things. Him not having played, for me, doesn't make any difference, really. I still expect him to be really difficult and tough to beat here," he added.

Rafael Nadal defeated Roger Federer en route to 2013 Indian Wells Masters title

2013 BNP Paribas Open - Day 9

Following a first-round bye, Roger Federer kicked off his title defense with a straight sets victory over Denis Istomin. He then defeated Ivan Dodig 6-3, 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event.

The Swiss legend claimed a hard-fought 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-5 win over Stan Wawrinka to set up a blockbuster quarterfinal clash against Rafael Nadal. Nadal, meanwhile, advanced to the last eight with wins over the likes of Ryan Harrison and Ernests Gulbis.

The Spaniard emerged victorious against Federer, claiming a dominant 6-4, 6-2 victory. Nadal went on to clinch the Indian Wells title, defeating Tomas Berdych 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals and securing a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Juan Martin del Potro in the final.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins