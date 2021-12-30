"I don't think winning the Australian Open would be a surprise at all" - Todd Woodbridge on Daniil Medvedev

Former doubles World No. 1 Todd Woodbridge has talked up Daniil Medvedev's chances at the Australian Open, pointing to the Russian's physical ability and mental growth as the key to his success.

Woodbridge believes Medvedev was not surprised when he defeated Novak Djokovic to win the 2021 US Open.

According to Woodbridge, the reason for Medvedev's confidence comes from his unshakable inner belief that good things are destined to happen. The Australian expects Medvedev to go into the Australian Open fully believing he can win it.

"Daniil Medvedev seems to believe that it's just a matter of time. Winning the US Open wasn't a surprise to him, and I don't think winning an Australian Open would be a surprise at all," Woodbridge said. “I think he thinks it should be his."

Woodbridge remarked that he has seen players who feign confidence, but in Medvedev's case it seems genuine.

"I've seen people look the part and try to throw out this air of confidence and invincibility, but for me that's always a bit of a front," Woodbridge said. "With Medvedev, I just see it as this inward confidence. And I liked that about him."

Todd Woodbridge feels Daniil Medvedev has "a really good mental attitude"

Todd Woodbridge reflected on Daniil Medvedev's loss at the 2021 Australian Open final. He felt the Russian was a bit "overawed" by the magnitude of the event, but felt it was an experience the World No. 2 "needed to have."

"I think Daniil Medvedev was a tad overawed in the last Australian Open final, by the whole occasion. But I think that was experience he needed to have," Woodbridge said. "I think he learned enormously about dealing with the expectation of the final."

Woodbridge credited Medvedev for the maturity he showed in the US Open final against Djokovic. He was mightily impressed by the 25-year-old's intelligence in figuring out that the Serb was under enormous pressure and then capitalizing on it.

"There’s a maturity there that comes with a really good mental attitude and an ability to look at the other end of the court to understand what's happening mentally from your opponent," Woodbridge said.

If Djokovic does not participate at the Australian Open, Medvedev could potentially obtain the No. 1 ranking for the first time in his career.

