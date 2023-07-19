"I was thinking about spitting on him"- When Andre Agassi had a misunderstanding with the chair umpire during US Open clash

Andre Agassi once claimed that he considered spitting at a chair umpire after misunderstanding his call.

The year was 1992 and Agassi was seeded eighth at the US Open. He started the tournament with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 win over Mikael Pernfors in the opening round and followed it up with a 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 win over Francisco Roig to book his place in the third round.

In the latter match, Agassi was heard shouting "my goodness" towards the chair umpire and he was asked about this in his post-match press conference. The American claimed that it was a misunderstanding on his part as he thought he had touched the cord on the other side of the net whereas the umpire clarified that his foot hit the net.

"I thought he was saying I touched the cord on the other side before the point was over, but he said my foot actually hit the net. I said, "my goodness." I really thought I got screwed there for a few seconds, then he told me I hit the net, then I had felt better," Andre Agassi said.

The then-21-year-old also claimed that he considered spitting on the umpire during a changeover before changing his mind.

"I was thinking about spitting on him at the changeover but changed my mind," Agassi said.

After defeating Roig, Agassi beat Jan Siemerink and Albert Costa to book his place in the quarterfinals of the 1992 US Open. Here, he lost 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-4 to top seed Jim Courier.

Andre Agassi won two singles titles at the US Open

Andre Agassi has had a pretty impressive record at the US Open, with 79 wins out of 98 matches, winning two titles.

The American's first triumph at the New York Major came in 1994 when he was unseeded. He beat a total of five seeded players en route to his title, defeating Michael Stich 6-1, 7-6(5), 7-5 in the final.

Agassi's second triumph at the US Open came in 1999 when he was the second seed. He won the tournament by beating seventh seed Todd Martin 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

The American also reached an additional four finals at the New York Major in 1990, 1995, 2002, and 2005. His retirement came at the US Open in 2006, where he reached the third round before losing to German qualifier Benjamin Becker.

