"I've been called a man, it has been said that I use drugs" - When Serena Williams wrote a letter to her mother after giving birth to daughter Olympia

Serena Williams once penned an emotional letter to her mother, Oracene Price, expressing her desire to emulate her mother's strength as she navigated parenthood after giving birth to her daughter Olympia.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, on September 1, 2017.

After giving birth, the 23-time Grand Slam champion took to social media and penned a heartfelt letter to her mother, expressing admiration for her strength. Additionally, she marveled at the physical resemblance between herself and Olympia. However, she also expressed concerns about the potential challenges her daughter might encounter due to these similarities.

"Dear Mom, you are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter 😳) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day," Serena Williams posted on Reddit.

The former World No. 1 reflected on being mislabeled as a man and coping with unjust drug use allegations because of her physique. Despite the challenges, the 41-year-old took pride in her strong body.

"I've been called [a] man because I appeared outwardly strong. It has been said that I use drugs (No, I have always had far too much integrity to behave dishonestly in order to gain an advantage). It has been said I don't belong in Women's sports -- that I belong in Men's -- because I look stronger than many other women do. (No, I just work hard and I was born with this bad**s body and proud of it)," she added.

Serena Williams praised her mother's restraint to "not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a Black woman." The American also proudly acknowledged that together, they had celebrated the diverse beauty of women.

"I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like. We don't all look the same. We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud!" she shared further.

Serena Williams: "Thank you for being the role model I needed, I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same"

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia

In her letter to her mother, Oracene Price, Serena Williams expressed her desire to mirror her mother's grace and acknowledged that she still had progress to make on her self-improvement journey.

"You are so classy, I only wish I could take your lead. I am trying, though, and God is not done with me yet. I have a LONG way to go, but thank you," she wrote.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion expressed gratitude to her mother for being the role model she needed and conveyed her aspiration to impart the same resilience and strength to Olympia.

"Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges--ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had," she added.

Serena Williams signed off with a heartfelt request for her mother's continued support, accompanied by a declaration of her profound love and affection.

"Promise me, Mom, that you will continue to help. I'm not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly," she concluded.

