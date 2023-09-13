Serena Williams once raised concerns about the apparent "discrimination" in the frequency of drug tests administered to her by the anti-doping authorities.

In July 2018, Williams reached her 10th Wimbledon final, marking her first Grand Slam final appearance since giving birth to her daughter, Olympia, in September the previous year. The American, who was aiming to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, fell short in the title clash, losing 3-6, 3-6 to Angelique Kerber.

During her campaign at the grasscourt Major, Williams has raised a complaint about being tested more than her fellow American players.

"Just test everyone equally," she said.

Shortly after her defeat in the Wimbledon final, Serena Williams took to social media and sarcastically remarked on the apparent disparity in random drug testing between her and other players, suggesting that the unequal treatment amounted to discrimination.

"...and it’s that time of the day to get "randomly" drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive," she posted.

Despite her frustration over being singled out for drug tests, the former World No. 1 emphasized her commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport.

"But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited," she commented further.

Her remarks echoed the comments she had made two months prior, when she disclosed that she was undergoing testing "two times every week" despite holding a ranking of World No. 454 at the time.

"And..... just like that anti doping is here .....again...second time this week. Proud to participate to keep the sport clean. Even if they do test me at my current ranking of 454 in the world. Two times every week #BeingSerena," she posted.

A report published by Deadspin in June 2018 revealed that Serena Williams was tested five times during that month, a number significantly higher than the other American men and women in the sport.

Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

Over the course of her illustrious career, Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most for any woman in the Open Era. Her first Major triumph came at the 1999 US Open, where she defeated top seed Martina Hingis in the final.

The American won seven titles at the Australian Open, which is more than any other player in the Open Era. Additionally, with six US Open titles to her name, she shares the Open Era record for most US Open titles with Chris Evert. Furthermore, the former World No. 1 won the Wimbledon Championships seven times and the French Open thrice.

Apart from her singles triumphs, Serena Williams also excelled on the doubles circuit, winning 14 women's doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles at Grand Slams. She is the only player to accomplish a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.

