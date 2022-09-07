"I've never let her down in my life and I was not going to start now" - Venus Williams on partnering with sister Serena Williams for doubles at US Open 

Venus and Serena Williams share a total of 30 singles Grand Slam trophies between the duo. While their accomplishments often overshadow their doubles exploits, their 14 Major titles together speak volumes of their talents.

The Williams sisters were once again united for the doubles tournament at the 2022 US Open amid much fanfare in what was presumably Serena Williams' final professional tennis tournament.

Speaking of her mindset heading into a doubles match, alongside her sister in particular, in a short video diary for her YouTube channel, Venus Williams said she walks out on a doubles court with a more "intense" attitude than for her singles matches. The seven-time Major winner said she had never let her sister down before and that she was "not going to start now."

"So I think of the doubles, when I come in, I come in with an even more intense serious attitude because not only do I not want to team down, but I don't want to let my sister down and I've never let her down in my life and I'm not going to start now," Venus Williams said.

"We expect people to play better than their best" - Venus Williams on her parternship with Serena Williams

Venus and Serena Williams after losing their opening match against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova

Venus Williams also briefly addressed her and Serena's performance in the US Open contest, saying she felt that they played "amazing," especially given the fact that it was their first contest in over six years. The siblings last played together at the 2016 London Olympics.

Shifting focus to her opponents, Venus said she expected them to play better than their best tennis when stepping out against her and Serena given their brilliant past record.

"What can you say our first match in six years and playing amazing," Venus said. "When we walk out on the court, we expect people to play better than their best way, they have nothing to losem, because of our record. So coming into this match you, they probably think 'You know, I'm gonna swing freely, if it goes in, it goes in, if it doesn't, we got the experience to play on this major court."

"So, coming into the match, I tried my best to get ready and it doubles," the former World No. 1 added. "Bring my biggest strengths — my serve and my return."

