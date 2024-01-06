Martina Navratilova once candidly discussed her sentiments about losing the year-end World No. 1 ranking to Steffi Graf.

In 1987, 18-year-old Graf ended Navratilova's five-year reign as the year-end World No. 1, securing the top spot ahead of the Virginia Slims Championships, now known as the WTA Finals.

The German put together a remarkable season, emerging victorious in 10 out of 12 tournaments. She also clinched her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open, defeating Navratilova in the final. The German boasted an impressive 71-2 win/loss record for the season, with her only two losses taking place in the finals of the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open, both to Navratilova.

Despite Steffi Graf's exceptional season, Martina Navratilova insisted that she wouldn't trade her season for the German's, citing her 7-3 winning record against Graf at the time.

She also emphasized that while being the World No. 1 was a commendable achievement, her focus remained on securing victories at the Grand Slams and the year-end championships.

"Regardless of the standings and the computer. I've had a winning record against Steffi. Number one is nice, but in the long run, what counts most to me at this point in my career is the Grand Slams and the Slims championships," she said (via New York Times).

However, Navratilova also suggested that triumphing over the German at the Virginia Slims Championships could potentially make her the World No. 1 in the eyes of the public, given the tight race between them.

''But, if I beat Steffi here in New York. then the general public might feel I'm No. 1. It's a pretty close race this year, an extreme case," she added.

The Czech-American further claimed that she was still a better player than Steffi Graf. While she acknowledged the German's invincible aura that instilled fear in her opponents, she also highlighted her own enduring competitive presence on the tour.

''I think I am still better than Steffi. Right now, she has an aura of invincibility. People are afraid of her, saying, 'How many games am I going to win today?'" she said.

''I showed everyone. I'm alive and well and kicking up a fuss. I've been able to keep it up a long time, and when you slip a little bit, you want it back. You wake up and realize it's time to get going," she added.

A brief look at Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova's campaigns at the 1987 Virginia Slims Championships

Steffi Graf

Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova entered the 1987 Virginia Slims Championships as the top two seeds. Navratilova was also the five-time defending champion at the event.

Navratilova kicked off her campaign with a dominant straight sets win over Catarina Lindqvist. However, she failed to defend her title, losing to Gabriela Sabatini in the quarterfinals of the event.

Graf, meanwhile, made a strong start to her campaign with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Zina Garrison. She then defeated Helena Sukova and Sylvia Hanika to advance to the final of the event.

Steffi Graf locked horns with Gabriela Sabatini in a blockbuster final in New York. The German battled back from a set down to clinch a 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, 6-4 victory over Sabatini, securing her maiden title at the year-end championships.

