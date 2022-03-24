"I want to complete my first season on the tour in one piece, doesn't matter if I lose first round every week" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu believes that it is more important for her to finish an entire season in good health, even if it means losing early at every tournament, as she has frequently done in recent months.

Raducanu's form nosedived after her stunning US Open win last year. Out of the 11 matches she played post her title win, she has won four. There has been a lot of talk regarding her form, with fans pointing out that the teenager needs more time on tour to build a string of good results.

The Brit was asked to elaborate on the expectations she set for herself during her pre-tournament press conference at the Miami Open. Raducanu explained that she developed a different outlook on tennis after her US Open triumph, physically and mentally navigating past an entire season irrespective of her results.

"Since the US Open, my perspective has completely changed. Right now all I care about is getting through the season in one piece. I kind of like the challenge," Emma Raducanu said. "Before I didn't, but now I feel like because I have been losing early every week, I don't really care because I'm, like, you know what, I kind of like the challenge of being knocked down and feeling horrible obviously after a loss, sort of trying to climb back up there, get yourself back up there for the next match."

"Yeah, it's some sort of process," she added. "Now all I want to do is just complete my first season on the tour in one piece. Doesn't matter if I lose first round every week, just that's the goal."

"I just want to wish Ash all the best because she had a great career" - Emma Raducanu on Ashleigh Barty's retirement

During the press conference, Emma Raducanu was asked for her thoughts on Ashleigh Barty's retirement. The Brit wished the Aussie well for her future endeavors and highlighted how the latter accomplished all her goals in tennis.

"Yeah, I mean, I just want to wish Ash all the best because she had a great career," the Brit said. "I think she set out to achieve everything, I mean, what she wanted to when she started playing the sport."

The 19-year-old reckons Barty "brought a lot of variety" into tennis and was also a very amenable figure in the dressing room.

"I think she was a great player and she brought a lot of variety to the game," said the teenager. "I really respected that. I took a lot of inspiration from her, just how she's able to mix things up."

"Yeah, she was always really friendly to be around, as well, in the locker room. She taught me how to kick an Aussie football once, too. Yeah, it was really cool of her."

