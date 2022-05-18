"I want people to enjoy the styling process when they're putting together their looks" - Naomi Osaka on her new collection for Nike

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka's love for fashion is well-known. She's the face of many designer brands, including Nike, Levi's and Louis Vuitton. Her sartorial choices on and off the court have made her a fashion icon.

Osaka's involvement in fashion goes deep and her latest clothing collection for the leading athletic powerhouse brand Nike is available for all. The "Naomi Osaka Capsule Collection" features some bold and eye-catching designs. The former World No. 1 elaborated on the thought process behind her latest collection.

"I want people to enjoy the styling process when they’re putting together their looks. I also think a lot of the silhouettes and color scheme feel really bold and empowering," she said.

Osaka wore one of the outfits from her latest collection at the Madrid Open a couple of weeks ago. The neon green and blue color scheme was eye-catching, along with bold and eccentric patterns.

Naomi Osaka gears up for 2022 French Open

Osaka at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Naomi Osaka has already arrived in Paris for the upcoming French Open and has begun training for the same. She only competed in one tournament in the lead-up to the claycourt Grand Slam, which was the Madrid Open. She won her first-round match against Anastasia Potapova quite comfortably.

Osaka then lost to Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 6-1 in the second round and picked up an injury as well, causing her to withdraw from the Italian Open. Last year, the 24-year-old announced prior to the French Open that she wouldn't partake in press conferences as they had an adverse effect on her mental health.

Osaka won her first-round contest against Patricia Maria Tig in straight sets, but withdrew from the tournament after that, citing mental health reasons. The former World No. 1 seems to be in a much better headspace now and looks ready to tackle the challenge in Paris.

Osaka's ranking has slipped a bit, so she'll be unseeded at this year's French Open. This opens up the possibility of a high-profile match-up early in the tournament.

Osaka has reached the third-round thrice in Paris (2016, 2018 and 2019). She will be determined to better those results this time around.

