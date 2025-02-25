Serena Williams once opened up about her missed opportunity to get NBA icons Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal's autographs after a Los Angeles Lakers game. The American revealed what the experience taught her about being approached for her own autographs.

Williams entered the 2000 Indian Wells Open as the third seed and defending champion, beating Alexandra Stevenson 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in her tournament opener. During her time off before the event in California, she attended a Los Angeles Lakers game with her sister Venus Williams.

Speaking to the press after her win over Stevenson, Serena Williams disclosed that she had wanted to indulge her niece and nephew's love for Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal by getting their autographs. However, the American hilariously revealed having no paper on hand, which threw a wrench in her plans.

Williams shared that the experience of wanting to delight her niece and nephew made her dull her skepticism and understand how her fans felt when they approached her to get autographs for their family members.

"I wanted to get an autograph from Shaq and Kobe Bryant for my nephew and niece. They really love them, but I didn't have any paper (laughter)," she said.

"It's so ironic. Everyone comes up to me, "Serena, this is for my brother." I'm like, "Yeah, right." I wanted to get their autograph, but it's like it's for my nephew and niece. I know how these people feel now," she added.

Serena Williams on being recognized by Los Angeles Lakers stars: "I was just trying to be incognito, the players came over to say hi"

Serena Williams - Source: Getty

Serena Williams ditched her iconic white beaded hairstyle for her visit to support the Los Angeles Lakers. She humorously disclosed that the lack of beads often led people to struggle to recognize her.

The American also shared that she was trying to be "incognito" at the Lakers game but admitted that the NBA players recognized her nonetheless and came over to greet her.

"Actually kind of, sort of. Without the beads, they stare at me (laughter). With the beads, they run to me. In the tournaments, I have a few beads in. When I was at the Lakers game, I didn't have any beads in. I was just trying to be incognito. The players came over to say hi. It was really nice. They recognized us," she said during the same press conference.

On the court, Serena Williams failed to defend her title at the 2000 Indian Wells Open, suffering a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Mary Pierce in the quarter-finals.

