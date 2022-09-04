"I was watching Serena Williams last night, it was amazing how she was saving match points; I tried to do the same today" - Petra Kvitova after titanic tussle at US Open

Petra Kvitova fended off two match points in her third-round contest against Garbine Muguruza to complete a sensational 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(12-10) comeback win in front of a rousing Louis Armstrong crowd on Saturday.

The Czech, who prevailed in the marathon tussle between the two former Grand Slam champions, faced a couple of match points down 6-5 in the third set. She erased both chances by landing good first serves before pushing for a tiebreaker — which she won 12-10.

Speaking of her titanic efforts during her on-court interview, Kvitova said that while she was facing match points, she thought of having watched Serena Williams power through a similar situation in her match against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Describing Williams' fighting spirit to save the match points as "amazing," the southpaw said she wanted to replicate the same against Muguruza. She went on to add that the crowd's support also played a huge part in her overcoming the perillious situation.

"You know, I was watching Serena last night and it was amazing how she was saving those match points," Petra Kvitova said after her win. "So, I tried to do the same today."

"But yeah, I really do feel the love from you guys, you know, the support here," she continued. "I'm really feeling great. I had a great week before coming here so it's helped me as well."

US Open Tennis @usopen We just saw two pretty good tennis matches in about an 18-hour span. We just saw two pretty good tennis matches in about an 18-hour span. https://t.co/r51QT62FoT

On being asked about her own fighting spirit, Petra Kvitova said while she has always had the will to fight for every point, it is easier on some days than others.

The two-time former US Open quarterfinalist went on to praise her opponent's serving prowess on the day, before again thanking the fans for cheering for her throughout the contest.

"I kind of always knew that [I am fighter]," Kvitova said. "Sometimes it's easier, sometimes it's tougher to fight against somebody like Garbine. I know I was leading the head-to-headm but you never really know, especially at Grand Slams, but maybe in helped me that, you know, had to be little bit mentally tough."

"I had a couple of match points as well, when I made it, but it was a great match, a great fight," she continued. "She was serving very well and yeah, I was dealing with the nerves a little bit as well, so thank you guys for cheering me up."

Petra Kvitova sets Jessica Pegula showdown at 4R of US Open

Petra Kvitova after beating Muguruza at the 2022 US Open.

Petra Kvitova's win over Muguruza will see her move through to the second week of the US Open, where is now set to take on home favorite Jessica Pegula in the fourth round. The American overcame talented youngster Yue Yuan in a three-set battle of her own, prevailing 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-0.

Pegula has reached a Grand Slam quarterfinal on three prior occasions — all within the last two years — but her fourth round showing here this year is the best she has ever performed at the US Open.

Kvitova leads the pair's head-to-head 2-0. She beat Pegula at the same venue in the third round two years ago. The duo's last 16 clash will be played on Monday.

US Open Tennis @usopen Pegula for a spot in the quarterfinals! PetraPegula for a spot in the quarterfinals! Petra 🆚 Pegula for a spot in the quarterfinals! https://t.co/XgiI3sr3TQ

Edited by Keshav Gopalan