"I went right up to him, had him up against the locker" - When Andy Roddick and Novak Djokovic were involved in altercation at US Open

Andy Roddick stated that he had an altercation with Novak Djokovic at the 2008 US Open.

Both players were ranked in the top 10 at the time. Eighth-seeded Roddick booked his place in the quarterfinals of the New York Major with wins over Fabrice Santoro, Ernests, Andreas Seppi, and Fernando Gonzalez.

The American was next up against Novak Djokovic, who survived a scare against Tommy Robredo in the fourth round. During the quarterfinal match, the Serb often called the trainer and Roddick said in light of this that he was "faking 16 injuries".

Djokovic eventually went on to beat Roddick 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) to book his place in the semifinals and took a dig at the American after the match.

"Well, obviously Andy was saying I had 16 injuries. Obviously I don't, right?" the Serb said.

He added that it wasn't nice of Roddick to say that he was faking 16 injuries.

"That's not nice anyhow to say in front of this crowd that I have 16 injuries and that I'm faking it," the then-22-year-old said.

While speaking to Fox Sports Live in 2013 in front of panelists that included former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb, Roddick spoke of an altercation with a tennis player, whose name rhymed with "Schmovak Schmokovic".

The American claimed that the Serb "beat the pants off him" in the match and after his statements, he confronted him in the locker room. Roddick stated that he had Djokovic up against the locker but ended the altercation there because of the Serb's trainer's size.

"I was talking trash, and he came out and beat the pants off me (in the match), as he would, but then kind of chirped afterward," Andy Roddick said. "So he comes straight (into the locker room), I went right up to him, had him up against the locker. But then I realized his trainer was a little bit bigger than Donovan and I kind of checked myself."

Novak Djokovic and Andy Roddick locked horns on nine occasions

Novak Djokovic and Andy Roddick at the US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic faced Andy Roddick on nine occasions, with the American leading 5-4 in the head-to-head between the two.

Their first meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 2007 Rogers Cup (now known as the Canadian Open), with the Serb winning 7-6(4), 6-4. Roddick won their next encounter 7-6(5), 6-3 in the semifinals of the 2008 Dubai Tennis Championships. This is the farthest stage they ever met in a tournament.

The two squared in two Grand Slam matches, the 2008 US Open quarterfinal being the first. They next locked horns in the last-eight stage of the 2009 Australian Open. Djokovic won the opening set 7-6(3) but Roddick took the next two sets 6-4, 6-2 and led 2-1 in the fourth before the Serb was forced to retire due to heat stress.

The last match between the two came in the second round of the men's singles event at the 2012 Olympics in London, with Novak Djokovic winning 6-2, 6-1.

Fifteen years on from their altercation, Roddick was the one who handed the US Open trophy to the Serb when he won it this year by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

