"I will keep on chasing Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's Slam record" - Novak Djokovic after winning 19th Major at RG

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic made history with his five-set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's Roland Garros final, becoming the first man in the Open Era to win a double Career Grand Slam.

The win took the Serb to 19 Grand Slam titles, one away from Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record tally of 20.

Speaking to the media after his victory, the World No. 1 said he would not stop his pursuit of the Grand Slam record.

"I am still not there, Rafa and Federer are still playing great, but I never felt that it was impossible (to catch up)," he said. "I will keep on chasing, but at the same time, I will keep paving my own authentic path."

Novak Djokovic said his focus would soon shift to Wimbledon, where he is pursuing a sixth title. With the grasscourt season shortened by a week to accommodate the postponement of the French Open, Djokovic will have just a fortnight to prepare for the third Major of the season.

"I will celebrate this and after a few days, I will turn my attention to Wimbledon. I have no problem saying that I want to win the title," he said. "Hopefully, I can use this confidence in Wimbledon as well.

"My journey has been terrific so far, I achieved a lot of things many people didn't think were possible. We have only two weeks now, which is not ideal."

I put a lot of time into mental training and I'm glad it paid off: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is among the mentally strongest athletes in the world right now

After going two sets down to Tsitsipas in Sunday's final, Novak Djokovic clawed his way back to take the next three sets. The Serb has built a career out of defying the odds and when asked about his mental fortitude, Djokovic said he dedicated a lot of time to mind training.

"There are always two voices: the one telling me that it's over was loud within myself being 0-2, so I tried to vocalize the other voice, the one telling me that I can do it," Novak Djokovic explained.

"On the court, the thoughts come and go. I have been training my mental ability to be in the moment, not to be pulled left and right. It did happen to me in big matches a few times. I put a lot of time into mental training, and I am glad it paid off."

