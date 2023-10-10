"I wish every person in the history of our game who was great at had one" - When Andre Agassi put his Olympic gold in 'its own category'

Andre Agassi is only among a handful of tennis legends who can boast of a men’s singles Olympic gold medal — a distinction that has even eluded the likes of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

While the debate on the value of an Olympic medal in tennis, a professional sport, continues to rage, its origins are old.

A few years after he won the title at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Agassi pitched in his two cents on the debate in an interview with ESPN, saying how someone perceives a medal’s value was their own business.

The American, however, was quick to add that he wished for each of the sport’s greats to have an Olympic gold of their own.

"How somebody perceives the challenge or importance of the Olympics is kind of their business. I just look at that medal and say, 'I wish every person in the history of our game who was great at what he did had one'," he had said.

Shifting his focus on the quality of the field in tennis at the Olympics, Agassi said difficulty at any competition is guaranteed. He went on to add that the Atlanta Olympics was the first event where he felt the “passion” after a prolonged period of struggle.

"I was really clear. Difficulty is guaranteed, but clarity is gold. It was the first time I felt passion and focus after my struggles started in '95. Olympics is in its own category," he said.

"I never needed an opponent to lose. But there were also times that it didn't matter who I played. I was going to win. My pride in getting over the line in Atlanta isn't affected by any considerations," he added.

"They were mesmerized" - Andre Agassi recalled speaking about Olympic gold at children's school

Andre Agassi celebrates winning the gold medal at the Atlanta Olympics.

in the same interview, Andre Agassi recalled an instance from a Parents' Day at his children’s school that, for him, reaffirmed the importance of an Olympic gold.

He said that the parents there did not care about his Career Grand Slam or even his on-court rivalry with Pete Sampras, but were instead mesmerized by his Atlanta triumph.

"They were more mesmerized by the gold medal than anything else. It has this power. That's why some athletes who have one carry it around with them. Because so many people just want to see it. Some display it. Others hide it or put it in a safety deposit box so it can't get lost or stolen," he expressed.

Agassi had beaten Spain’s Sergi Bruguera in straight sets at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics to clinch the gold medal, much to the delight of the home fans.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi