Chris Evert once opened up about the crazy impact that winning a Wimbledon title had on a player's life. The former World No. 1 recalled the mania that followed in the wake of her winning her maiden title at the grasscourt Major, especially since her then-fiance Jimmy Connors also took home the trophy that year.

Evert clinched her first Wimbledon title in 1974 after beating Olga Morozova 6-0, 6-4 in the final. With Connors claiming a 6-1, 6-1, 6-4 win over Ken Rosewall to also emerge victorious at the Grand Slam event, the engaged couple got the chance to share the traditional dance at the Champions' Ball.

While commentating on the BBC ahead of the 2024 Wimbledon final between Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini, Chris Evert spoke about how winning a title at the grasscourt Major had the power to change a player's life.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion recalled being catapulted to superstardom after her triumph in 1974, with the attention being exacerbated by Jimmy Connors also winning his first Wimbledon title to complete the "love double."

"It changes your life when you win Wimbledon. Unlike any other Grand Slam tournament, Wimbledon is so global. That was the year also I won that with Jimmy Connors and we were engaged and it was the love double and I was getting twice the amount of press because of that. It was very front page! Everywhere," Evert said.

Evert also proudly revealed that all Wimbledon champions earned the privilege of becoming a member of the All England Club and received free tickets to catch the live action at the Major.

"But you go down in history and you get to be a member of the All England Club. You get free members' tickets every single day. I still get free tickets every day, I love it!" she added.

Following her maiden win in 1974, Chris Evert also triumphed at Wimbledon in 1976 and 1981. Meanwhile, Jimmy Connors won his second and final title at the grasscourt Major in 1982.

Jimmy Connors gave Chris Evert crucial advice that led to her Wimbledon 1974 title

Jimmy Connors And Chris Evert - Source: Getty

Jimmy Connors had a crucial role to play in Chris Evert winning her maiden Wimbledon title in 1974. When her first-round match with Lesley Hunt was suspended at 8-6, 5-7, 9-9, Evert asked Connors to help her figure out the best tactic to secure the win.

Speaking to the WTA in 2024, Evert recalled that Connors had told her to go up to the net on Hunt's backhand, which was at odds with her usual playing style.

"What should I do?" she asked Connors.

"Go to the net on her backhand," he replied.

"But I don’t go to the net," Chris Evert said.

"Go to the net on her backhand. Every time she comes into the net, she wins the point. She has a slice backhand, she’s not going to pass you," Connors responded.

Although she voiced her objections to the strategy, Chris Evert took Jimmy Connors' advice to heart and claimed an 8-6, 5-7, 11-9 victory over Lesley Hunt. She then went on to win her maiden Wimbledon title.

