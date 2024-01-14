"I wonder if I’ve just had my last hurrah in Australia, is this the end?" - When Andre Agassi spoke on Australian Open SF defeat in 2004

Andre Agassi said that he wondered whether the 2004 Australian Open would be his last.

The American entered the tournament as the defending champion and fourth seed. He booked his place in the semifinals with wins over Todd Larkham, Tomas Berdych, Thomas Enqvist, Paradorn Srichaphan and Sebastien Grosjean. Here, Agassi faced Marat Safin and lost 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 1-6, 6-3.

Andre Agassi wrote about the incident in his autobiography "Open", which came out in 2009 and stated that the Russian played like a "dingo". He added that Safin's serve made the difference. The American also said that he wondered if 2004 would be his "last hurrah" in Australia.

"My legs stay fresh until the semis, when I run into Safin, who plays like a dingo. He missed most of last year with a wrist injury. Now, fully healed and rested, he’s unstoppable. Side to side, back and forth, our rallies take forever," Agassi said.

"Each of us refuses to miss, to make an unforced error, and after four hours neither of us wants the win any less. In fact, we each want it a little more. The difference is Safin’s serve. He takes the fifth set, and I wonder if I’ve just had my last hurrah in Australia. Is this the end? I’ve heard this question every other day for months, years, but this is the first time I’m the one asking," he added.

Agassi did play at another Australian Open in 2005 and reached the quarterfinals before being beaten by World No. 1 Roger Federer in straight sets.

Andre Agassi won 37 out of 50 matches in the 2004 season

Andre Agassi at the 2024 Australian Open

Andre Agassi played 50 matches during the 2004 season, winning 37 of them. The American's only title of the season came in the Western & Southern Financial Masters in Cincinnati.

Seeded 11th in the tournament, the American reached the final following wins over Mardy Fish, Thomas Johansson, Juan Ignacio Chela, Carlos Moya and Andy Roddick. Here, he beat Lleyton Hewitt to win his third title in Cincinnati.

Agassi reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells and Madrid Masters, while making it to the quarterfinals of the US Open. The final-four finish at the Australian Open was the American's best at a Grand Slam in 2004.

He ended the year at the Stockholm Open, reaching the final before being beaten by Thomas Johansson.

