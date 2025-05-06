Andre Agassi once revealed the two important promises he had made to his wife Steffi Graf regarding his lifestyle in retirement. Agassi and Graf tied the knot in 2001 after dating for two years. The couple welcomed their son Jaden that same year and their daughter Jaz in 2003.

After retiring from professional tennis in 2006 with eight Grand Slam titles under his belt, Agassi took a step back from the tennis world to focus on raising his children with Graf. However, with both their kids grown up and following their own passions, the eight-time Grand Slam champion made the decision to step back into the sport in 2024.

That year, Andre Agassi traveled to the Australian Open and presented the men's singles trophy, which he had won four times during his career. He also made fans swoon by kissing his wife Steffi Graf's champion's portrait, as he stayed in Melbourne to witness the tennis action. The former World No. 1 also graced the US Open with his presence and even played a special role by handing over the trophy to the men's champion Jannik Sinner.

In an interview with The Athletic amid the New York Major, Agassi disclosed that he had made two promises to his wife before making his foray back into the tennis scene. The first was that he wouldn't become too busy with commitments, and the second was that he wouldn't be too bored because both of those situations led to "dangerous" consequences.

"I promised my wife two things. One, that I wouldn’t be too busy, and two, I wouldn’t be too bored because I’m dangerous in both scenarios," Agassi said.

Apart from stepping back into tennis, Andre Agassi also developed an interest in a new racket sport, pickleball. The American took part in the Pickleball Slam, even teaming up with his wife Steffi Graf in the 2024 and 2025 editions of the event. The couple emerged victorious on both occasions, taking home the $1 million prize each time.

"We spiral downward" - Andre Agassi explains why he and Steffi Graf refuse to play pickleball against each other

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

In an interview with Us Weekly in 2025, Andre Agassi revealed that he and Steffi Graf made the deliberate decision to never play pickleball against one another. The American explained that they dropped their levels as rivals, which was why they preferred to share the court as doubles partners.

"We're much better together. When we're against each other, she drops her level and I drop mine. We spiral downward against each other. With each other, we help," Agassi said.

Agassi has also spoken about how pickleball had provided a special bonding opportunity with their extended family. The eight-time Grand Slam champion pointed out that tennis typically seemed "intimidating" to beginners, whereas pickleball was easier for their family members to pick up whenever they visited him and Graf.

Andre Agassi further acknowledged that pickleball was a "great outlet" for him and Steffi Graf to maintain their fitness as they grew older.

