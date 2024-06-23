"If you should change your job or not, is that the question?" - When Roger Federer teased journalist at Wimbledon presser after Matteo Berrettini win

Roger Federer once had a very lighthearted conversation with a tennis journalist that amused everyone. This incident took place after the Swiss defeated Matteo Berrettini at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

Federer was aiming to win his record ninth Grasscourt Major title in 2019. The second seed overcame Lloyd Harris, Jay Clarke, and Lucas Pouille to set up a fourth-round clash with Matteo Berrettini, marking their first ATP Tour meeting.

The Swiss registered an easy 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over the Italian, which was also his 99th victory at Wimbledon, in just one hour and 13 minutes. He later beat Kei Nishikori and Rafael Nadal before falling to Novak Djokovic in the championship match.

Trending

A funny incident occurred in the press room after Roger Federer's fourth-round win over Matteo Berrettini. He had a humorous moment with Italian journalist Ubaldo Scanagatta, who asked him about Berrettini's performance at Halle earlier that year and how it compared to his performance at SW19.

Federer didn't miss a beat in teasing Scanagatta, saying:

"I didn’t see you in Halle. You didn’t travel. You took the easy route and took the TV, in your bedroom, just relaxing."

Scangatta replied that he had predicted the match would go the 20-time Grand Slam champion's way, but he didn't expect the score to be so straightforward. He mentioned he would like more details, but before he could finish, the tennis great interrupted him with a playful query about whether he should consider changing his profession.

"This morning I wrote, I don’t believe that Berrettini can beat Federer, but he will not lose 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, which is exactly the score that came out. So I’d like to know," the journalist said.

"If you should change your job or not, is that the question? Think about it," the 42-year-old quipped.

Scangatta asked:

"Should I resign?"

"Not just yet. Give it another couple of days, then we’ll speak again,” Federer retorted, bringing to a close one of the more memorable press conferences from this year’s tournament," Federer replied.

Matteo Berrettini on Wimbledon 2019 4R against Roger Federer: "It killed me, but it was wonderful"

Matteo Berrettini and Roger Federer pictured at Wimbledon 2019

Matteo Berrettini recalled his Wimbledon 2019 meeting with Roger Federer in 2023. He told the Italian daily Corriere Della Sera that Federer was his favorite tennis player growing up and that their first encounter "killed him but was also wonderful."

"Federer, without a doubt. The first match against him I didn't even understand where I was, I was so excited. And I was at Wimbledon. It killed me, but it was wonderful," Berrettini said.

The Italian added:

"He's not just a great tennis player, he's a great person. He knows how to be simple, inclusive, he is of course, not artificially, open, friendly. When it passes you feel a special energy. He has the charisma of talent and kindness."

The duo later met at the round-robin stage of the 2019 ATP Finals, where the Swiss came out on top again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback