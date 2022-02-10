"If he's looking physically fit, it bodes well for the rest of the year"- Prakash Amritraj on Andy Murray

Prakash Amritraj believes Andy Murray can achieve "big things" this season if he stays fit. The Tennis Channel presenter also hailed the Brit's "determination" on the court, saying it was one of the characteristics that made him such a hit among fans.

Murray defeated Montpellier champion Alexander Bublik in straight sets in the first round of the Rotterdam Open on Wednesday. The Brit played a near flawless match and came away with a 7-6(6), 6-4 win.

Speaking about the three-time Grand Slam champion's performance, Prakash Amritraj said it was good to see the Brit looking "physically strong" once again after his recent injury struggles.

"That [determination] is probably the thing that makes you love him the most, how much he cares, how much he's always shown you that he cares. But listen, I am secretly hoping, maybe see some big things from him this year. Look, he's just climbed back into the top-100, into the nineties right now. He's looking physically really strong," said Amritraj on Tennis Channel.

"The man has had some construction done over. So, if he's looking physically fit, it bodes well for the rest of the year," added the 38-year-old.

"We all know he can play great but can he stay great?" - Paul Annacone on Andy Murray's "biggest challenge" this season

Andy Murray at the Australian Open 2022

Paul Annacone also gave his thoughts on Murray's game. He feels the biggest challenge for the Brit is to play at a high level consistently, especially at Grand Slams.

"The biggest challenge for Andy Murray is that we all know he can play great but can he stay great? Can he keep going like that throughout a tournament, particularly in a Major over seven matches?... All that he should do is take one day at a time to what he is doing," said Annacone.

Murray will lock horns with Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the Rotterdam Open on Friday.

