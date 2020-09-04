Novak Djokovic is invincible at the moment: Mats Wilander

After beating Damir Dzumhur and Kyle Edmund in the opening two rounds, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will clash with the 28th seeded Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round of the US Open on Friday.

Former US Open champion Mats Wilander gave his view on Novak Djokovic's upcoming match and said that if the Serb lost his concentration, Struff could trouble him at Flushing Meadows. As reported by novosti.rs, Wilander feels that Djokovic is unbeatable at the moment, but his success depends on his concentration level.

Mats Wilander explains why the match against Edmund will help Novak Djokovic in his battle with Struff

Novak Djokovic beat Kyle Edmund in four sets.

While Novak Djokovic barely broke a sweat in his first-round match against Dzumhur, Britain's Kyle Edmund stretched the Belgrade-based player to four sets in the second round. Djokovic dropped the first set, but still won the match 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Mats Wilander feels that the three-time US Open winner must have been happy to lose a set against Edmund as it would help him in the third round against Jan-Lennard Struff.

"Novak Djokovic will probably thank himself for losing the first set against Edmund. That put him in a situation to lose, so he had to win the first four or five games in the second set, in order not to get into an awkward situation," said Wilander.

The Swede then spoke about Struff's playing style and mentioned how he could cause problems to Novak Djokovic at Flushing Meadows.

"I would say that all that helped him, especially because a duel against Struff is waiting for him, he serves bombs all the time and uses opportunities. Jan-Lenard will be more prepared for that," continued the former World No. 1 player.

Wilander also highlighted that Novak Djokovic has been unbeatable in 2020, and how the absence of fans in the US is helping him play his natural game. However, the Swede feels that Djokovic will have to stay focused on the court to ensure that he stays alive in the competition.

"Novak enjoys his small world, because there are no fans to disturb him and he can do what he wants with his body language. It really all depends on him. If Novak loses concentration, then Struff can be a problem. But I don't think that will happen, Novak is invincible at this moment," Wilander signed off.

Jan-Lennard Struff is yet to drop a set at the US Open so far; he overcame both Pedro Martinez and Michael Mmoh in straights. These victories will give the German tennis star some much-needed confidence ahead of his match with Novak Djokovic.

Jan-Lennard Struff has a 0-4 win-loss record against Novak Djokovic.

The two European players locked horns in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters last week, where Djokovic emerged victorious 6-3, 6-1. It will be interesting to see if Struff can improve his performance tonight.