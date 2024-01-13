"If Novak Djokovic's father wants to know how I get along with him, he should ask his son" - When Rafael Nadal clarified his relationship with Serb

Rafael Nadal claimed in an old interview that his relationship with Novak Djokovic was very good despite the Serb's father Srdjan claiming that the two were not friends.

Srdjan Djokovic said in 2013 that Nadal was his son's best friend when the Spaniard used to come out on top. However, the two were not friends once things changed and the Serb began to end up in the winners' circle.

"Rafael Nadal was Novak's best friend while he was winning. When things changed, they were no longer friends," Srdjan said.

Nadal responded to the statement in the same year by saying that saying that Djokovic's father should ask his son regarding the relationship between the two, which the Spaniard said was good and had always been.

"If he wants to know how I get along with Nole, he should ask his son. My relationship with Novak has always been very good and it still is," the King of Clay said to the media in Mallorca.

Nadal said that despite losing several matches to Djokovic, the two never had a problem.

"I've lost lots of matches against him and vice versa, but we've never had a problem. People are entitled to their opinions. It's not my place to respond to anyone, especially without having heard or read these comments," the Spaniard said.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have faced one another 59 times

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic after their match at the 2023 French Open

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic forged one of the fiercest rivalries in tennis history, with the two having faced one another on 59 occasions.

Their first encounter came in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open, with the Spaniard winning after the Serb retired from the match due to injury. Djokovic's first win over the King of Clay came in the quarterfinals of the 2007 Miami Open.

The two squared off in a total of 28 finals, with Nadal winning 15 while Djokovic won 13. They have faced one another in a total of nine Grand Slam finals across all Majors. The Spaniard has won five title clashes while the Serb came out on top in four fixtures.

The most recent encounter between the two came in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open, with Nadal winning in four sets to reach the semifinals. He went on to win the tournament by defeating Casper Ruud in the final.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here