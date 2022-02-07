"If you wanted one guy playing for your life, one match, Rafael Nadal is your man" - Greg Rusedski looking back at the Spaniard's AO 2022 finals performance

Rafael Nadal's record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the 2022 Australian Open has drawn a range of reactions from the tennis fraternity. Fellow players and experts have lauded his titanic effort against Daniil Medevedev in the final. Former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski is the latest to have put forth his impression on Nadal's win.

Speaking to Tennis Channel in a recent interview, Rusedski lauded the Spaniard's incredible effort in coming back from a foot injury to lift just his second Australian Open crown.

Highlighting Nadal's fighting spirit, Rusedski said he's the one player that one would want to bet their life on to win a tennis match.

"Yeah, he's a genetic freak of nature," Rusedski said. "And also, his mental fortitude is second to none. If you wanted one guy playing for your life, one match, Rafa is your man. I mean, what he's done is sensational."

"Because there's a story here as well. Let's not forgetting September, the picture on the crutches," he continued. "I mean, he wasn't putting any weight on that foot. And then comes out at the start of the year, wins two events in Melbourne, lead-up tournament, then the Australian, you know to win his 21st slam."

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open

Going back to his pre-tournament picks to win the 2022 Australian Open, Rusedski admitted to not having the Spaniard in the running for the trophy.

The Brit was quick to point out that the World No. 5 has managed to prove all the naysayers wrong with his latest triumph.

"Before the Australian Open started in January my picks were, Djokovic for the title and Ash Barty for the title," Rusedski said. "I wasn't even putting Rafa in the equation."

"The other guy we were talking about was Medvedev, you know, being the second favorite, we're talking about Sascha Zverev, but Rafa just went gangbusters," he added.

"For me, the 21st Slam is probably Rafael Nadal's greatest accomplishment in his career" - Greg Rusedski

Nadal during the 2022 Australian Open trophy presentation ceremony

Rusedski opined that Nadal's 21st Grand Slam was his most towering achievement—even more so than the 13 Roland Garros titles.

The Brit went on to compare the Spaniard's intensity to that of fellow former World No. 1 Jimmy Connors.

"Two sets down, love forty, three, two, we're thinking this is curtains, There's no way he's getting back," Rusedski said. "But Rafa just showed us the fortitude to fight. Let's not forget that. I mean, that crowd was insane. How much they were behind, Rafa wanting to see history happen as well."

"So for me, probably his greatest accomplishment in his career," he continued. "Yes, we can talk about the 13 French Opens, which will never be broken. But this in itself. I don't think I've ever seen anybody as intense since probably Jimmy Connors. In this generation, Rafa is the man."

