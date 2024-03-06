"If you’re going to dress like a girl, I'm going to have you wear a skirt": When 14-year-old Andre Agassi was reprimanded for wearing jeans in a final

Andre Agassi once claimed that his former coach, Nick Bollettieri, slammed him for wearing jeans in a final.

Agassi wrote in his book "Open: An Autobiography" in 2009 that he reached the final of a tournament when he was 14 years old and at the Bollettieri Academy. The then-teenager wore jeans for the occasion and won the match. However, Nick Bollettieri was far from impressed with him because of his outfit.

Agassi wrote that Bollettieri told him in front of all his fellow students that he violated the academy and defiled it with his "stunt". He was also told that he would have to wear a skirt in his next tournament if he was going to dress like a girl.

"All that I’ve just said about this place, Andre, you have vi-o-lated. You have defiled this place, shamed it with your little stunt yesterday. Wearing jeans and makeup and earrings during your final? Boy, I’m going to tell you something very important: If you’re going to act like that, if you’re going to dress like a girl, then here’s what I’m going to do. In your next tournament I’m going to have you wear a skirt," Andre Agassi wrote.

"I’ve contacted Ellesse, and I’ve asked them to send a bunch of skirts for you, and you will wear one, yes sirree, because if that’s who you are, then that is how we’re going to treat you," he added.

Nick Bollettieri coached Andre Agassi during his early years as a professional and the two parted ways in 1993 after that year's Wimbledon Championships.

Andre Agassi has completed the Career Grand Slam

Andre Agassi at the Netflix Slam

Andre Agassi is one of only eight male tennis players who has completed the Career Grand Slam. The American won eight Major singles titles.

The Australian Open is by far Agassi's most successful Grand Slam as he won it four times in 1995, 2000, 2001 and 2003. This is the only Major where he did not lose a single final. The American's only triumph at the French Open came in 1999 when he came back from two sets down to defeat Andriy Medvedev in the title clash.

Agassi's sole title win at Wimbledon came in 1992 after his win over Goran Ivanisevic in a five-set final. He won two titles at the US Open in 1994 and 1999, beating Michael Stich and Todd Martin, respectively.

