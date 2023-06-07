Iga Swiatek earned a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open with a straight-sets victory over Coco Gauff on Wednesday, June 7.

The match, which was a repeat of the last year's Roland Garros final, was Swiatek and Gauff’s seventh meeting on tour. With the 6-4, 6-2 win, the World No. 1 increased her lead over the American to 7-0.

In the one-hour 28-minute contest, Gauff managed to snatch an impressive six games off the formidable Swiatek -- making it the Pole’s toughest match in Paris this year. Swiatek hadn’t lost more than four games in any of her prior matches.

Speaking about facing Gauff, the defending champion admitted that the opening set was a tight affair. The duo scored a break each before Swaitek managed to break in the final game of the set.

“It wasn’t easy, you know. Especially, the first set was really tight and Coco was really using the conditions here, so I’m really happy that I was able to kinda work on it and just win this match,” the World No. 1 said in her on-court interview.

Swiatekl stated that she needed to be alert and quick with her returns as Gauff’s stature meant that she could keep the ball in play for longer. She was, however, happy with the challenge posed by her 19-year-old opponent.

“You know, she's pretty tall so she can reach a lot of balls, but I just tried to be solid, you know, and remember that even though she's gonna catch it, I can run to the next ones. So I want to really play without pressure and just go for it,” she added. ”I'm actually happy that today was a tighter match and I'll be ready, no matter what.”

Swiatek, who lifted the French Open trophy in 2020 and 2022, fell short in the 2021 edition when the Pole was stopped by Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old thus admitted that she was wary of the final eight stage and reiterated her happiness about getting past Gauff.

“Quarterfinals are sometimes, you know, the toughest matches. But we’ll see what’s gonna happen further in the tournament, but for sure, Coco, you know, she’s already been in that place. So, even though she’s young, she’s experienced and I’m pretty happy to be in the semifinal,” she stated.

Iga Swiatek will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in 2023 French Open semifinals

Iga Swiatek is the 2022 French Open champion

Iga Swiatek is through to the semifinals of the French Open for the third time in four years. The three-time Grand Slam champion is eyeing her fourth Major title and a third one in Paris.

With World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka also through to the semifinals, Swiatek faces the additional task of guarding her World No. 1 ranking as well.

In her quest for the trophy, Swiatek will next face Beatriz Haddad Maia, who defeated Ons Jabeur and created history by becoming the first Brazilian woman in the Open Era to make the French Open semifinals.

Speaking about the impending clash, Swiatek stated that she is “fresh” due to her matches in Paris finishing quickly so far. The World No. 1 has spent a total of five hours and 36 minutes on the court so far. Haddad Maia, meanwhile, has been in action for a staggering 12 hours and 42 minutes.

“I'm pretty fresh because you know, as you saw in previous matches, I didn't really spend too much time on court so. And not having a day off was something that I knew since the beginning of the tournament so, I’m kind of ready for the situation,” Swiatek said.

Swiatek and Haddad Maia will face off on Thursday, June 8, for a spot in Saturday’s final.

Poll : 0 votes