Iga Swiatek maintains hold on World No. 1 spot with QF berth at Canadian Open

It will now be a minimum of 72 weeks at least before Iga Swiatek is ousted from the top of the WTA rankings as the Pole ensured she will hold on to the spot through the 2023 Canadian Open with a run to the quarterfinals.

Taking on Karolina Muchova in the third round, a repeat of this year's French Open final, the World No. 1 prevailed in three sets once more. Despite an uncharacteristic lull in intensity in the second set, Swiatek bested the Czech 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the final eight in Montreal.

The 22-year-old, who ascended to the World No. 1 spot for the first time in her career following Ashleigh Barty's shock retirement last year, has held on to the position since then, winning three more Grand Slams along the way.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka was in contention for the top position this week but it was imperative that Swiatek not reach the quarterfinals. Sabalenka could have overtaken the four-time Grand Slam champion at Wimbledon last month with a run to the final after the latter fell in the quarterfinals. However, she fell agonizingly short in the semifinals at SW19.

Omnium Banque Nationale





@iga_swiatek finishes off Muchova 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to secure a QF berth and the No.1 ranking for a 72nd consecutive week.



@iga_swiatek finishes off Muchova 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to secure a QF berth and the No.1 ranking for a 72nd consecutive week.

The Belarusian is alive in the 2023 Canadian Open as of now, and will take on Liudmila Samsonova in the Round of 16 on Friday. Swiatek, meanwhile, will take on either Leylah Fernandez or Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals.

As for the points, Swiatek has 9,570 to her name (in the live rankings) and Sabalenka trails behind with 8,746. Behind the duo is Elena Rybakina (5,510) and Jessica Pegula (5,320), both of whom are still alive in the WTA 1000 tournament as well.

"I think Iga Swiatek is still the favorite to finish the year No. 1" - Martina Navratilova

Iga Swiatek will have to defend her title at the US Open in the coming days

Meanwhile, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova has pegged Iga Swiatek to finish the year as the World No. 1. While the American reckons it will be a closer fight than it was last season, she feels Swiatek has the necessary skills to survive the onslaught from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina as 2023 grinds to a halt.

"Other than Coco Gauff, I think Iga Swiatek is the best mover, efficient and quick. I think she’s still the favorite to finish the year No.1 but, it’s a lot closer than it was this time last year,” Navratilova said.

Up next, Swiatek will have a big chunk of points to defend at the US Open, where she will be defending her title. She bested Ons Jabeur in straight sets at Flushing Meadows last year to take home her third Grand Slam title.