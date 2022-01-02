Iga Swiatek reveals her reasons for opting to practice with other tour players

At a recent press conference, World No. 9 Iga Swiatek revealed why she often practices with her fellow professionals instead of sticking to hitting partners .

Speaking before the WTA 500 Adelaide International 1 which kicks off on January 3, Swiatek disclosed that practicing with her contemporaries gives her a better idea of where she stands.

Swiatek admitted that back home in Poland she entrusts the help of male sparring partners. But just before a tournament, she feels the need to get accustomed to the atmosphere of a real tennis match.

"In Poland I only play with guys, with sparring partners. When I'm in a tournament, I want to use that time to play some points and feel the atmosphere that we have on matches" Swiatek said. "Playing with girls, it also shows me what my level is because they are my competitors."

Just this week, Swiatek was spotted training with World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez and most recently, teenage sensation Coco Gauff.

The Pole revealed an additional reason for why she chooses to practice with other female players. She considers these sessions a chance to socialize with the other tennis players on tour amidst her busy schedule.

"It is also our only chance to talk with each other because we are alone on court. We can also catch up and just meet each other," Swiatek said. "It kind of gives me a reason to socialize. I'm an introvert, so I need a reason."

Iga Swiatek is defending champion at the Adelaide International

Iga Swiatek will begin the 2022 season defending her crown at the Adelaide International. Swiatek won the title in 2021, defeating Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

The Pole won the tournament without dropping a single set, and will hope to repeat the flawless performance this year as well. In the 2022 edition, however, Swiatek has been given a tough draw.

Pallas @pallastennising



R1 Qualifier

R2 Leylah Fernandez

QF Badosa/Azarenka/Kvitova

SF Barty/Kenin

F Sabalenka/Sakkari/Svitolina Pallas @pallastennising I had free time so I thought why not💀



Adelaide International if the seeds hold I had free time so I thought why not💀Adelaide International if the seeds hold https://t.co/XGgbrDFLdG Iga Swiatek's potential path to title defense at Adelaide International:R1 QualifierR2 Leylah FernandezQF Badosa/Azarenka/KvitovaSF Barty/KeninF Sabalenka/Sakkari/Svitolina twitter.com/pallastennisin… Iga Swiatek's potential path to title defense at Adelaide International:R1 QualifierR2 Leylah Fernandez QF Badosa/Azarenka/KvitovaSF Barty/KeninF Sabalenka/Sakkari/Svitolina twitter.com/pallastennisin…

The 2020 Roland Garros champion may come up against Leylah Fernandez as early as the second round. A potential run to the final would include other tough opponents such as Ashleigh Barty, World No. 8 Paula Badosa and former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.

