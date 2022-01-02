Adelaide International 2022: Women's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

The 2022 Adelaide International, to be held from January 3-9, kicks off the new season of the WTA Tour. The WTA 500 event lost a little bit of star power as players like Garbine Muguruza, Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova, among others, have withdrawn from the tournament. Nevertheless, the tournament will still feature many talented players, including five players from the current top 10, making it a loaded field.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty leads the Adelaide International draw as the top seed. World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 2021 US Open and Roland Garros semifinalist Maria Sakkari and 2021 Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa round up the top four seeds. Iga Swiatek, the defending champion, is seeded fifth.

On that note, here's an in-depth look at how the draw might unfold:

Top Half: Ashleigh Barty leads the top half of the draw with fellow Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka and Petra Kvitova

Ashleigh Barty will have the home crowd cheering for her at the Adelaide International.

Seeded players: (1) Ashleigh Barty, (4) Paula Badosa, (5) Iga Swiatek and (6) Sofia Kenin

Expected semifinal: Ashleigh Barty vs Paula Badosa

Dark horse: Leylah Fernandez

Analysis: Ashleigh Barty will be looking to continue her dominance of the WTA tour this year. She has been the top-ranked player in the world for more than 100 consecutive weeks and won her second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last year.

Barty ended her season following the 2021 US Open to recover after being on the road throughout the year. She'll be well-rested after a decent time off from the tour. After a first round bye, she'll begin her Adelaide International campaign against either Coco Gauff or a qualifier.

Gauff is more likely to be Barty's opponent in the second round. The teenager won their only encounter at the 2021 Italian Open when the Australian retired in the second set. If Barty gets past Gauff, her most likely opponents in the quarterfinals could be either compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic or 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Paula Badosa's section of the Adelaide International draw is filled with big names.

Fourth seed Paula Badosa will face off against two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka in their first-round match. The two previously contested the highly entertaining 2021 Indian Wells final, in which the former World No. 1 was just two points away from winning, but Badosa finally came through in a third-set tiebreak. The winner of this match will most likely take on Petra Kvitova in the second round.

Iga Swiatek will begin her title defense at the Adelaide International against a qualifier. If victorious, she could possibly face 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the second round. Awaiting in the quarterfinals could be either Petra Kvitova, Azarenka or Badosa.

Semifinal prediction: Ashleigh Barty vs Iga Swiatek

Bottom half: Elina Svitolina and Maria Sakkari look to challenge Aryna Sabalenka in the bottom half of the Adelaide International draw

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2021 WTA Finals.

Seeded players: (2) Aryna Sabalenka, (3) Maria Sakkari, (7) Elena Rybakina and (8) Elina Svitolina

Expected semifinal: Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Sakkari

Dark horse: Shelby Rogers

Analysis: World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka had a stellar season in 2021. She won her second Grand Slam doubles title at the Australian Open and climbed up the rankings. She reached her maiden Grand Slam singles semifinal at Wimbledon and followed it up with another last four showing at the US Open. She won titles in Madrid and Abu Dhabi as well.

A good showing at the Adelaide International will further boost her chances of challenging Barty for the World No. 1 ranking at the Australian Open. After an first-round bye, Sabalenka will face either Kaja Juvan or Chloe Paquet in the second round.

Her opponent in the quarterfinals could be Elina Svitolina. The Ukrainian had a decent season in 2021, winning the WTA 250 in Chicago and the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. But she also exited the top 10 for the first time since 2017 and will be looking to make a comeback with a good start at the Adelaide International.

Svitolina's first-round opponent is Anatasia Gasanova followed by either Misaki Doi or Kristina Kucova in the second round. Barring an upset, she should reach the last eight.

Maria Sakkari will be looking to win her second career title at the Adelaide International.

The other section of this half of the Adelaide International draw is led by World No. 6 Maria Sakkari. Her first-round opponent is 2021 Roland Garros semifinalist Tamara Zidansek, who's much better on clay compared to hardcourts.

Sakkari enjoyed considerable success in 2021 as she reached the top 10 of the rankings and made two Grand Slam semifinals at the US Open and Roland Garros. She also reached the semifinals at the WTA Finals. The Greek will be looking to continue her string of good results this year.

Sakkari's probable opponent in the second round is Shelby Rogers, who's known for causing upsets from time to time.

Elena Rybakina is the next seeded player in this half of the draw and she'll take on wildcard Storm Sanders in the first round. Her second-round opponent will be the winner between the yet-to-be-placed qualifiers. This relatively easy section of the Adelaide International draw gives her a good shot at making the last eight at the very least, where she's likely to face Sakkari.

Semifinal prediction: Maria Sakkari vs Aryna Sabalenka

Prediction for the final: Aryna Sabalenka def. Ashleigh Barty

