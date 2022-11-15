Iga Swiatek's psychologist on how comparing the Pole and Carlos Alcaraz to Serena Williams and Roger Federer can affect them

Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz recently spoke about the need for tennis players to learn how to accept defeat, how comparisons can be a motivating factor, and much more.

Swiatek's 2022 season came to a conclusion following her semi-final loss to Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Finals. The Pole has won an astounding 67 out of 76 matches across the year, lifting eight trophies, including two Majors and four WTA 1000 titles.

In an interview with sports journalist Dominik Senkowski, Abramowicz expressed her views on the comparisons Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz have with former tennis stars like Serena Williams and Roger Federer.

Abramowicz stated that such comparisons can be motivating as well as a burden.

The sports psychologist then delved into the importance of acknowledging the emotions that accompanied a defeat rather than trying to block them out completely.

"It's good when defeat is accompanied by certain emotions. They allow you to keep a certain drive for work," she continued. "There is absolutely nothing wrong with that. It is important not to block your emotions. Let them be with you, accept them."

Abramowicz pointed out that tennis players in particular had to learn to accept defeat considering the nature of the sport.

"Tennis is competed almost every week - if there are more defeats on the court than, for example, in other sports at the same time, the ability to accept defeats is even more important," she added.

"Perfectionism does not tolerate mistakes" - Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz

Iga Swiatek during a press conference

Daria Abramowicz, Iga Swiatek's psychologist, proceeded to speak about the dangers posed by trying to be a perfectionist in the same interview with Dominik Senkowski.

Abramowicz pointed out the difference between pursuing sporting excellence and being a perfectionist, stating that perfectionism only serves to increase negative emotions like anxiety, fear, and shame.

"It is about pursuing sporting excellence, not perfection. Perfectionism does not tolerate mistakes, not forgive, commands "more and more," brings duty, anxiety, fear and a shame that we are insufficient. It blocks the joy of success - there is a constant lack of satisfaction," the sports psychologist said.

