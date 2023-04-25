Iga Swiatek has updated fans on how her reading challenge is going, revealing that she just finished reading 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' star Matthew Perry's biography.

Currently on a biography reading spree, the World No. 1 is planning to read about the renowned Leonardo da Vinci next. However, the three-time Grand Slam champion isn't sure what she wants to recommend to fans to read next on the challenge, as she believes it needs to be a fun, easy read.

While Swiatek herself has a lot of free time to kill as she is constantly traveling, she understands that others might not, and wants to pick a book that inspires them to read more instead of resorting to watching TV.

"I just finished Matthew Perry's biography yesterday. Right now I want to try biographies, so I will read about Leonardo da Vinci next. But I don't know what I'm going to choose for the reading challenge because I want to choose something that people are going to really enjoy and is going to be easy to read for someone who is working every day," Iga Swiatek said in an interview with WTA Insider.

"They don't have time to read as much as I do. I travel, I'm trying to kill time before matches, so I'm aware that not many people are so lucky. And I want to choose something that is going to convince them to read more instead of watching TV," she added.

As for the goal of her reading challenge, Iga Swiatek hoped that more people would read about those who inspire them a bit and gain more knowledge about the world. She further added that her challenge was mainly directed at the younger generation, as she believed that it was harder to convince older people to try out something new.

"Just having fun in reading. Reading about people who can inspire you a little bit. And also getting more knowledge about the world. It depends because I would say it's harder to convince the people who are older. If they are reading, obviously they know what they like and it's tough to give them something new. And they read a lot, so they have a lot more knowledge about books than me," Swiatek said.

"So I'm trying to convince people my age or younger because this is the age that you can start reading and read until the end of your life. And I think in the modern world, these people need that the most," she added.

"It just made me feel less lonely in the world" - Iga Swiatek on why she took up reading in the first place

Iga Swiatek also revealed in the interview that she discovered her love for reading at the age of 17, stating that it made her feel "less lonely" in the world.

"Probably when I was 17. It just made me feel less lonely in the world. It was just fun mixed with spending time well and getting to know the people that you read about. It's more like you felt like they are your friends," Iga Swiatek said.

The 21-year-old then revealed that the book that really opened her eyes up to what books could do was the two Ken Follett trilogies -- the Century Trilogy and the Kingsbridge series. While she recalled how quickly she finished reading them, Iga Swiatek did not think they were the sole reason she got into the habit, noting that she had always been a reader since childhood.

"When I read the two Ken Follett trilogies, it was something else. I really, really liked it. They were so thick. Before I read these I didn't know that you can read so fast these books," Swiatek said.

"On one hand they're kind of heavy, but I read them so quickly and it was so interesting and the longer it was, I just enjoyed it more. So probably those. I read them I was 17. But it's hard for me to choose one moment because I always read. I always enjoyed having that time to myself," she added.

