Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka: World No. 1 scenario at WTA Finals 2023

The fight for year-end World No. 1 between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek will go down right to the wire, as the 2023 season has reached its very end on the WTA Tour.

The WTA Finals are set to kick off on Sunday, October 29, in Cancun, Mexico with a stellar line-up. Sabalenka and Swiatek will be joined by Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova and Maria Sakkari at the year-end championships.

Currently, Sabalenka has 8,425 ranking points to her name, 630 points more than No. 2 Swiatek. At last year's WTA Finals, Sabalenka finished as the runner-up, while Swiatek lost out in the semifinals to the Belarusian.

To retake the No. 1 ranking, therefore, Iga Swiatek will have to depend very heavily on Sabalenka's performance at the tournament. The duo will be placed in separate groups, and cannot face each other before the semfinals.

In this situation, if Aryna Sabalenka reaches the final after losing just one match in the group stage, she will be assured of the No. 1 spot regardless of what happens with Swiatek.

If the Pole loses one group stage match, Sabalenka will retain the top spot just by reaching the final or going unbeaten in her group stage matches. If Swiatek loses two group matches, a 2-1 record at the group stage will be enough for the Belarusian to finish the year as the World No. 1.

On the other hand, for Iga Swiatek to even get a sniff at becoming No. 1, she first has to reach the final in Cancun. Now, if Sabalenka loses all three of her group matches, just reaching the final or going 2-1 in the group and then winning the title will see the four-time Grand Slam champion back on top.

If Sabalenka wins one of her group matches and loses the other two, just winning the title will be enough for Swiatek. If the World No. 1 wins two of her group matches, however, Swiatek needs to win the title while winning minimum two of her own group matches. Finally, if Sabalenka manages to win all three of her group stage matches, Iga Swiatek has no choice but to go unbeaten at the WTA Finals and win five matches on the trot if she wants to take the top spot.

(It should be noted that the current World No. 3 is Coco Gauff, with 5,955 ranking points, and she is out of contention for the World No. 1 position)

Iga Swiatek lost the World No. 1 spot for the first time this year after holding it for 75 straight weeks

2023 China Open - Day 13

Iga Swiatek became World No. 1 for the first time in April 2022 following Ashleigh Barty's shock retirement. She held it for 75 straight weeks until this year's US Open, where a fourth-round exit meant she had to hand it over to Aryna Sabalenka.

The Pole, however, did not feel too badly about losing the top spot, saying in a recent interview that she was proud of herself for handling all the pressure that came with being No. 1. At the same time, she also asserted that she will be much better prepared if she got back the top ranking, having learnt from her first experience.

"There has been a lot of pressure in recent seasons. I would say the progress I've made has been pretty quick and I didn't expect to be number one last year. I had to deal with a lot of things and grow tennis very quickly," Swiatek said.

"The pressure is difficult at certain times. On the other hand, it is part of our sport and we have to learn how to adapt, to focus on tennis. If I were World No. 1 again, I would be much better prepared. I learn from it, it will be easier," she added.