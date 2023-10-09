Following her title win at the 2023 China Open, Iga Swiatek opened up about coping with pressure.

Swiatek defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and nine minutes on Sunday, October 8, to secure her fifth title of the season in Beijing. The win also placed her alongside legendary Serena Williams, as the Pole became the first player to achieve the remarkable feat of securing five or more titles in consecutive seasons since the American (in 2014 and 2015).

The China Open title marks Swiatek's 16th career title win, adding to her impressive collection of titles from Roland Garros, Doha, Stuttgart, and Warsaw in 2023. The win also marks her sixth WTA 1000 title, making her the only player to win six or more 1000-level titles before turning 23.

During the post-match press conference, Iga Swiatek opened up about the immense pressure she faced after attaining the World No. 1 ranking in 2022. She acknowledged that her progress had been quick en route to becoming No.1, necessitating her to handle numerous challenges and rapidly elevate her tennis skills.

“There has been a lot of pressure in recent seasons. I would say the progress I've made has been pretty quick and I didn't expect to be number one last year. I had to deal with a lot of things and grow tennis very quickly," she said. (via puntodebreak)

Iga Swiatek said that dealing with pressure is challenging at times, but added that it is an integral part of the sport and that athletes must learn to adapt. The Pole further remarked that if she were to reclaim the top spot, she would be significantly more equipped and prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

"The pressure is difficult at certain times. On the other hand, it is part of our sport and we have to learn how to adapt, to focus on tennis. If I were number one again, I would be much better prepared. I learn from it, it will be easier,” she added.

A look at Iga Swiatek's road to glory at China Open

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 China Open

Iga Swiatek was making her debut at the China Open in Beijing, where she was seeded No. 2. Despite being considered one of the top contenders before the tournament, doubts arose due to her failure to secure any 1000-level titles in 2023 and her unexpected early exit (fourth round) at the US Open.

In Beijing, she kicked off her campaign with a victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-3. The 22-year-old then defeated Varvara Gracheva in the second round with a commanding 6-4, 6-1 win. She proceeded to dominate her compatriot Magda Linette 6-1, 6-1 in the following round.

Former China Open winner Caroline Garcia managed to give Iga Swiatek a tough fight by taking a set off her. However, the World No. 2 displayed remarkable composure and ultimately triumphed over the Frenchwoman 6-7(8), 7-6(5), 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

The four-time Grand Slam champion then halted Coco Gauff's impressive 16-match winning streak in the semifinals, securing a convincing victory of 6-2, 6-3. Finally, Iga Swiatek emerged victorious in the summit clash against Liudmila Samsonova.