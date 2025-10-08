Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (13) Belinda Bencic

Date: October 9, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center in Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic preview

Switek at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek will take on Belinda Bencic in the third round of the Wuhan Open.

Trending

Swiatek has had a good season so far. After reaching the semifinals in Melbourne and Paris, she secured title-winning runs in Wimbledon, Cincinnati, and Seoul. The Pole also participated in the US Open this year, but lost to Amanda Anisimova in the last four.

Swiatek entered Wuhan after a modest fourth-round exit in Beijing. Despite a resilient performance against Emma Navarro, the American defeated her in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0. The 24-year-old got back to winning ways in Wuhan and defeated Marie Bouzkova in the second round, 6-1, 6-1.

Bencic gets ready for her match at the 2025 China Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Belinda Bencic has had an amazing season in 2025. After returning from her maternity break, she clinched the title in Abu Dhabi and reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells. The Swiss pro also reached the fourth round in Beijing, but lost to Coco Gauff in three sets.

Bencic started her campaign in Wuhan by cruising past Donna Vekic and Elise Mertens in the first two rounds. She received a walkover victory over Mertens and will be raring to go against Swiatek on Thursday. The 28-year-old has yet to drop a set in Wuhan.

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head Bencic 5-1. She defeated the Swiss pro most recently in the Wimbledon Championships this year.

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -650 -5.5 (-125) Under 19.0 (-120) Belinda Bencic +450 +5.5 (-105) Over 19.0 (-110)

All odds are sourced by Bovada.lv.

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic prediction

Swiatek ran out of gas against Navarro in Beijing last week. Despite pushing herself to the limits, she couldn't find a way to enter the next round. The Pole is making her debut in Wuhan and will be eager to make her mark.

Bencic, on the contrary, has chipped in with strong results throughout the season. She looked sharp against Vekic and almost humbled Gauff in Beijing last week. The 13th seed needs to begin well against Swiatek and is very capable of winning this round.

Both players will feel fresh after breezing past the initial few matches in Wuhan. Bencic looks in solid touch at the moment, but Swiatek's commanding head-to-head record will give her the edge in this round.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Swiatek to register more winners than Bencic.

