Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | French Open 2025, R2

Iga Swiatek, the World No. 2, will play the improving British player Emma Raducanu in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday, May 28. Four-time champion at Roland Garros, Swiatek had a straightforward 6-3, 6-3 first-round win against Rebecca Sramkova. Raducanu needed all three sets to overcome Wang Xiyu.

Swiatek has had a poor clay-court season thus far, by her exalted standards. The queen of clay suffered unexpected losses in Stuttgart, Madrid, and Rome in a run of form that has many observers questioning her ability to land a fifth French Grand Slam.

Raducanu, on the other hand, has shown signs of returning to the form that saw her capture a US Open title in 2021. After a couple of years beset by injury and difficulties settling on a support team, a Miami Open quarterfinal in March suggested the 22-year-old Brit might be ready to compete at the top level again.

Iga Swiatek has dropped in the rankings as a result of her 2025 performances and is now ranked No. 5 by the WTA. The Pole is seeded fifth at Roland Garros, despite her title wins in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024. Swiatek has also been plagued by some off-court issues over the last 12 months, including a one-month ban after a failed drug test and changes in her training team.

Emma Raducanu has risen to No. 42 in the WTA rankings following her resurgence this season. She's unseeded in Paris and will have been disappointed to be paired so early in the tournament with Swiatek. Swiatek has won all four of their previous meetings without dropping a set to Raducanu. They met as recently as the Australian Open, with Swiatek winning 6-1, 6-0 in the Round of 32.

Given their head-to-head record and Swiatek's current woes on the clay, this is an intriguing matchup between two Major winners. If the Pole can recapture her past form on the surface, she should win comfortably, but Raducanu has the tools to upset the odds if she plays her best tennis.

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu match schedule

Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu will be the third match on the Philippe Chatrier Court.

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025 (India/Asia/Europe/USA)

Time: 1.50 pm GMT, 5.20 pm IST, 8.50 am ET

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu streaming details

2025 Australian Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

France - France TV/Amazon Prime

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max and truTV

Canada - TSN and RDS

Australia - Stan Sport and 9News

UK/Europe - TNT/ Eurosport

India and Subcontinent - Sony TEN

The full list of broadcasters can be found here.

