Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (7) Jasmine Paolini
Date: October 10, 2025
Tournament: Wuhan Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center, Wuhan, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $3,654,963
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini preview
Top 10 players Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini will clash in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open 2025.
Swiatek made a winning debut at the Wuhan Open by handing Marie Bouzkova a 6-1, 6-1 beatdown. She was up against 13th seed Belinda Bencic for a spot in the last eight. The Pole was off to another one of her fast starts, racing to a 3-0 headstart within minutes.
However, Bencic flipped the script and swept five of the next six games to go 5-4 up. It was then Swiatek's turn to turn the match on its head, stopping her rival from serving out the set and outplaying her in the tie-break to take the set.
Swiatek went down an early break in the second set but recovered to level the score. She snagged the decisive break in the seventh game of the set and kept her nose in front until the end to score a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win.
Paolini rallied from a set down to beat Yuan Yue 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, thus booking a third-round date with 10th seed Clara Tauson. She found herself in a familiar position after losing the first set. However, the Italian came roaring back to take the second set. She was halfway towards the finish line when Tauson retired at 3-1 in the third set due to an injury, sending her into the quarterfinals.
Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head
Swiatek leads their rivalry 6-0. She won their previous meeting at the Cincinnati Open 2025 in straight sets.
Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini odds
Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini prediction
Swiatek's win over Bencic marked her 125th win at the WTA 1000 level. She was challenged by the Swiss but raised her level when it mattered. Paolini has been tested every step of the way here. She was in the middle of completing her second comeback win when Tauson was forced to retire.
This match is quite important for both players. Swiatek needs to win in order to keep afloat her hopes of reclaiming the No. 1 spot from Aryna Sabalenka, while a win for Paolini will keep her in contention for a WTA Finals spot.
Swiatek won five of their previous six matches in straight sets. Paolini took a set from her when they met in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals a year ago. While she lost in straight sets in their most recent meeting, the Cincinnati Open final, it wasn't a blowout like some of their other matches. However, based on their performances this week, the Pole will be favored to keep her unbeaten streak in this rivalry intact.
Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.
Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini betting tips
Tip 1: Iga Swiatek to win.
Tip 2: The match will feature at least 18 games.