Iga Swiatek vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Marie Bouzkova

Date: October 7, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Marie Bouzkova preview

World No. 2 Swiatek looking to make amends in Wuhan | Image Source: Getty

Second-seeded Iga Swiatek will face the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova in the second round of the 2025 Wuhan Open on Tuesday (October 7).

The six-time Major winner is looking to win her first-ever title in Wuhan this week following a shock fourth-round defeat to 14th-seeded Emma Navarro at the China Open last week. Although the nature of her loss, which included a third-set bagel (6-0 set), was alarming to say the least, the World No. 2 still boasts of a 16-2 win/loss record on hardcourts dating back to her Cincinnati Open triumph in August.

Bouzkova, meanwhile, is a few years removed from her career-best 2022 season that saw her reach a career-high WTA ranking of 24. However, that didn't deter the 27-year-old from winning her second-career singles title at the Prague Open in July. More recently, she reached the fourth round of the China Open before beating Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-3, 6-4 earlier on Monday to match her tournament-best result at the Wuhan Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

Swiatek leads Bouzkova 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings. The Pole defeated the Czech in their lone career encounter at the 2024 French Open in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Marie Bouzkova +480 +1.5 (+165) Over 18.5 (-124) Iga Swiatek -715 -1.5 (-225) Under 18.5 (-106)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Marie Bouzkova retrieves a ball | Image Source: Getty

Swiatek's recent change to a hard-hitting game will likely be complemented well by the medium-paced courts in Wuhan. That said, a sense of control on the 24-year-old's groundstrokes should aid her even more in a dominant victory.

Bouzkova doesn't have either her higher-ranked opponent's firepower or variety from the back of the court. What the World No. 41 does have, though, is a stable counterpunching playing style. Although this type of playing style often forces Swiatek into spraying uncharacteristic errors, her track record in early-round matches has considerably since the first half of 2025. In that regard, the second seed is the overwhelming favorite to take this match-up comfortably on Tuesday.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Marie Bouzkova betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Swiatek to win in straight sets.

Tip 2: Swiatek to not drop more than 4 games.

Tip 3: Match to not last more than 20 games.

