Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Zakharaova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs (Q) Anastasia Zakharaova

Date: October 7, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN

Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Zakharaova preview

Former World No. 4 Kenin is looking to end 2025 on a high note | Image Source: Getty

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will face Russia's Anastasia Zakharova in the first round of this week's Wuhan Open on Tuesday (October 7).

Ad

Trending

Kenin has blown hot and cold on the WTA Tour since reaching her 10th career singles final at the Charleston Open in early April. Having dropped 13 of her last 21 matches since then, which also includes a four-match losing streak in July-August, she is looking for some redemption at the 2025 Wuhan Open.

The World No. 28 has reached the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament twice (2018-19) and will be hopeful of another respectable showing. Her first-round opponent will be World No. 83 Zakharova, who qualified for the main draw in hard-fought fashion. Trailing by a set and a double break, the 23-year-old played some inspiring tennis to down 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-3 in the second qualifying round.

Ad

While Kenin has played at the Wuhan Open three times, Zakharova is making her debut at the Asian tennis swing event. The former World No. 4 will be eager to make amends for her first-round exit from the tournament last year.

Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Zakharaova head-to-head

Kenin and Zakharova have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Zakharaova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under)



Anastasia Zakharova +140 +1.5 (-185) Over 21.5 (-115) Sofia Kenin -180 -1.5 (+125) Under 21.5 (-125)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Zakharaova prediction

Anastasia Zakharova hits a volley | Image Source: Getty

Kenin's fast-strike style of play is likely to suit the relatively fast-paced hardcourts in Wuhan. The American's down-the-line backhand, in particular, has always been her biggest weapon, yet paradoxically, her undoing during close matches as well.

Ad

Provided the 26-year-old can keep up the consistency and margin against her younger opponent, she might manage to take this charged first-round match-up on Tuesday. For what it's worth, though, Zakharova is herself an aggressive baseliner with equally balanced groundstrokes on both wings. The Russian qualifier will likely take Kenin to the distance even if she comes out on the losing end.

Pick: Kenin to win in three sets.

Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Zakharaova betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Kenin to win in three sets.

Ad

Tip 2: Zakhraova to win at least 13 games.

Tip 3: Match to have at least 24 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More