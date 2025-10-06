Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Zakharaova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs (Q) Anastasia Zakharaova
Date: October 7, 2025
Tournament: Wuhan Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor hard
Prize Money: $3,654,963
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN
Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Zakharaova preview
2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will face Russia's Anastasia Zakharova in the first round of this week's Wuhan Open on Tuesday (October 7).
Kenin has blown hot and cold on the WTA Tour since reaching her 10th career singles final at the Charleston Open in early April. Having dropped 13 of her last 21 matches since then, which also includes a four-match losing streak in July-August, she is looking for some redemption at the 2025 Wuhan Open.
The World No. 28 has reached the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament twice (2018-19) and will be hopeful of another respectable showing. Her first-round opponent will be World No. 83 Zakharova, who qualified for the main draw in hard-fought fashion. Trailing by a set and a double break, the 23-year-old played some inspiring tennis to down 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-3 in the second qualifying round.
While Kenin has played at the Wuhan Open three times, Zakharova is making her debut at the Asian tennis swing event. The former World No. 4 will be eager to make amends for her first-round exit from the tournament last year.
Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Zakharaova head-to-head
Kenin and Zakharova have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Zakharaova odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Zakharaova prediction
Kenin's fast-strike style of play is likely to suit the relatively fast-paced hardcourts in Wuhan. The American's down-the-line backhand, in particular, has always been her biggest weapon, yet paradoxically, her undoing during close matches as well.
Provided the 26-year-old can keep up the consistency and margin against her younger opponent, she might manage to take this charged first-round match-up on Tuesday. For what it's worth, though, Zakharova is herself an aggressive baseliner with equally balanced groundstrokes on both wings. The Russian qualifier will likely take Kenin to the distance even if she comes out on the losing end.
Pick: Kenin to win in three sets.
Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Zakharaova betting tips
Tip 1: Result - Kenin to win in three sets.
Tip 2: Zakhraova to win at least 13 games.
Tip 3: Match to have at least 24 games.