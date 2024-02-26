Roger Federer once opened up about his emotional response to winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2003 Wimbledon Championships.

Federer became synonymous with Wimbledon during his illustrious career, winning eight of his 20 Grand Slam titles at the grasscourt Major. He clinched his maiden Major title at SW19 in 2003, defeating Mark Philippoussis 7-6(5), 6-2, 7-6(3) in the final. The Swiss broke down in tears after his triumph, making the magnitude of the moment evident.

Speaking during his post-match press conference, Roger Federer described the final as the most important match of his life and expressed satisfaction with his stellar performance in the later rounds of the Major.

"Oh, you know, like I said on the court, for me this is the best ever, you know. It was my most important match in my life, you know, and already the semifinal was maybe the most important," he said.

"So that I didn't lose a set, you know, in these two matches and played so well and I kept my level up, you know, is just absolute dream. And then in the end, you know, to lift the trophy is something you don't expect, you know. But when it happens, it's, for me, very tough with the emotions," he added.

The Swiss also opened up about the emotional intensity of the moment, admitting the challenge of containing his feelings on such grand occasions.

He also spoke about the significance Wimbledon held for him, fondly looking back on his victory at the grasscourt Major in juniors in 1998 and his remarkable upset over four-time defending champion Pete Sampras in the fourth round of the 2001 edition of the Major.

"They [the tears] come from Switzerland (laughter). No, I don't know, I've cried, you know, a few times on big occasions. Somehow, in the first moment, I don't think I will, but then I just can't keep [it in], you know, keep it like this," he said.

"So, you know, as I said, this tournament means so much to me, and I've had great experiences in '98 junior victory, then 2001 when I beat Sampras, and now this, you know. So this is just something for me what I cannot understand yet, you know. Because it's just -- it's too good," he added.

Looking back at Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon Championships titles

Roger Federer won the Wimbledon 2017 title

After winning his maiden Wimbledon title in 2003, Roger Federer went on to record five consecutive titles at the grasscourt Major. He triumphed over Andy Roddick 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-4 in the 2004 final and secured a 6-2, 7-6(2), 6-4 victory over the American in a rematch in the 2005 final.

The Swiss legend emerged victorious against Rafael Nadal in 2006, winning 6-0, 7-6(5), 6-7(2), 6-3. The 2007 final also went Federer's way, as he defeated Nadal 7-6(7), 4-6, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-2. After losing to the Spaniard in the 2008 title, he bounced back strongly in 2009, beating Roddick 5-7, 7-6(6), 7-6(5), 3-6, 16-14 in a close contested encounter.

Federer then triumphed over Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 in the 2012 final. Subsequently, in 2017, he clinched his eighth and final Wimbledon title by defeating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the final, surpassing Pete Sampras and William Renshaw's all-time record.

