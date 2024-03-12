In light of Luca Nardi stunning Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells 2024, a look at 5 lowest-ranked players to beat a top seed at a Masters 1000 event 

Italian Luca Nardi has pulled off one of the biggest victories of his young career against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the third round of the Indian Wells 2024. This was Djokovic's second defeat in his last three matches.

With a new champion at the helm at the Australian Open and unpredictable results all across the ATP tour, the men’s circuit this year has kept tennis enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. This is not the first time a World No. 1 has lost to a competitor ranked outside the top 100 in the ATP.

On that note, let’s take a look at five players who exceeded their potential and outsmarted the top seeds at a Masters 1000 event on the men’s tour.

5) Nicolas Pereira vs Thomas Muster : Miami Open 1996

Thomas Muster

In 1996, World No. 114 Nicolas Pereira defeated World No. 1 Thomas Muster in the second round of the Miami Open (then known as the Lipton Championships). Against all odds Pereira outfoxed the eight-time Masters 1000 champion in straight sets 7-6(4), 6-4.

The Austrian No. 1, Muster, had entered Florida on the back of a title-winning run in Mexico City. After a mediocre performance at the Indian Wells and the Miami Open, he went on to capture consecutive titles at the Estoril Open, Barcelona Open and the Monte Carlo Masters.

On the contrary, Periera failed to continue his run in Florida after scoring the biggest win of his career. Swedish legend Stefan Edberg outclassed him in straight sets in the third round 6-4, 6-2.

4) Luca Nardi vs Novak Djokovic : Indian Wells 2024

Nardi stunned Djokovic

Word No. 123 Luca Nardi has sent the men’s locker room at the Indian Wells in a frenzy after defeating the tournament favorite Novak Djokovic at the Indian Wells 2024. The 20-year-old eliminated the Serb in a thrilling three-set match 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Despite repeated attempts in pre-tournament qualifiers, Nardi couldn’t enter the main draw of any event on the ATP tour in 2024. He was handed a main draw berth at the Indian Wells thanks to the lucky loser system. The Italian began his campaign with a hard fought win over Zhizhen Zhang in the second round and then outplayed Novak Djokovic in the third. Nardi had never gotten past a top 20 player before defeating Djokovic.

For Djokovic, this is his second successive defeat at the hands of an Italian player and the very first time in his career that he was beaten by a lucky loser.

3) Vasek Pospisil vs Andy Murray : Indian Wells 2017

Indian Wells : BNP Paribas Open - Day 6

In 2017, World No. 129 Vasek Pospisil defeated the reigning Wimbledon Champion at the time, Andy Murray at the Indian Wells. Pospisil entered the Masters 1000 event on the back of a runner-up finish at the San Francisco challenger and a first round exit at the Delray Beach Open.

He secured his place in the main draw via the qualifiers and began his campaign with a brilliant comeback win over Yen Hsun Lu 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-3. The Canadian was handed a stern challenge of getting past the top seed Andy Murray next. He defeated the Brit in one hour and 50 minutes in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(5).

However, Pospisil couldn’t make the most of his victory and succumbed to a tough three-set loss against Dusan Lajovic in the next round in Miami.

2) Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Roger Federer : Miami Open 2018

Miami Open 2018 - Day 6

In 2018, World No. 175 Thanasi Kokkinakis shocked the tennis fraternity by outsmarting Roger Federer at the Miami Open. He entered the main draw via the qualifiers and outfoxed Calvin Hemery in the first round. The Australian was set to square off against Swiss legend Roger Federer for the first time in his career. He not only passed the test with flying colors, but scored a remarkable comeback win against the top seed 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4).

While Federer instantly made amends with a title-winning run at the Stuttgart Open, Kokkinakis couldn’t get past Fernando Verdasco in the third round in Miami. The Spaniard defeated Kokkinakis in two hours and 54 minutes 3-6 6-4 7-6(4).

1) Francisco Clavet vs Lleyton Hewitt : Miami Open 2003

Francisco Clavet is congratulated by Lleyton Hewitt

In 2003, World No. 178 Francisco Clavet overpowered the reigning Indian Wells champion Lleytton Hewitt in the first round of the Miami Open.

Clavet entered the second installment of the Sunshine Double on the back of a first round exit at the Mexican Open. He began his campaign, breezing past Vladimir Voltchkov and then stunned the World No. 1 Lleytton Hewitt in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Calvet's run ended in the next round at the hands of Hyung Taik Lee.

