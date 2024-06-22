In light of the Stefanos Tsitsipas controversy: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray's most endearing quotes about their wives

Stefanos Tsitsipas finds himself in the midst of a controversy for sharing a video on Instagram that depicts the contrasting roles of a man and a woman in everyday life, with the man portrayed as the provider and the woman as the person who multiplies. The video was considered sexist by a number of people who saw the post on Instagram and commented on it.

Conversely, most of the famous and great tennis players of modern times have had nice and complimentary things to say about their better halves on public platforms. In this article, we will take a look at the remarks made by each of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray about their better halves:

#4. Andy Murray:

Murray met Kim Sears, who was to later become his wife, in 2005, and the two tied the knot in 2015. The couple has four kids together. The 37-year-old Brit is a three-time Grand Slam champion and is one of the most successful sportspeople his country has produced.

Murray has been extremely vocal about the positive impact his wife has had on him. On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Brit thanked his wife for supporting him during challenging times and also for bringing up their kids.

#3. Novak Djokovic:

Djokovic is quite possibly the greatest tennis player of all time. He has touched unprecedented heights as a player and tasted every possible success in his field. The 37-year-old Serb has won 24 Grand Slam titles, the most by any man.

He got married to Jelena Ristic in 2014 and has a son and a daughter with her. Djokovic has often had nice things to say about his wife and acknowledges the importance of the support she provides him with. He had a wonderful season in 2015 and at the end of it, he thanked his wife on social media.

#2. Rafael Nadal:

Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion from Spain, is one of those quintessential warriors on a tennis court. However, as tough as he might be while playing, the 38-year-old Spaniard has also expressed his love for his wife openly on public platforms.

Nadal got married to his long-time partner Maria Francisca Perello in 2019 and their only son was born in 2022. He recently described his wife and son as the "driving force" behind him.

#1. Roger Federer:

Federer is quite possibly the most popular tennis player of all time. The 42-year-old Swiss has won 20 Grand Slam titles and remains famous for his aesthetic playing style and finesse in his strokemaking.

Federer's wife, Mirka, was also a tennis player. The two met at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and got married in 2009. They have four children together. Federer has often acknowledged the important role his wife has played in his career and life in general..

"Being a husband is for me as big a priority as being a father,” he said, underscoring his wife's importance.

He also accepted that his wife had helped him instill some discipline in his life and game.

"She also taught me what discipline is, because she is incredibly disciplined; I was more the player, the artist, if you will, and I needed guidance in that aspect," he said.

