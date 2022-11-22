In Pictures: Emma Raducanu stuns in glamorous Porsche photoshoot

Emma Raducanu was a sight to behold in the latest photoshoot campaign by German automobile manufacturer Porsche.

The 2021 US Open champion, who is a brand ambassador for Porsche, posed for pictures clicked by photographer Radka Leitmeritz as part of the car manufacturer’s "Court Supremes" photo project, which is an artistic homage to women’s tennis.

"Back in the summer, Emma Raducanu met photographer Radka Leitmeritz and a 1965 Porsche 911 at the Porsche Experience Center in Silverstone. The pictures form part of the sensational Court Supremes photo project, an artistic homage to women’s tennis," a tweet read.

Raducanu was ecstatic to partake in the photo campaign and revealed that she was given the opportunity to drive a Porsche afterwards. She also applauded the photographer for producing stunning results.

"To shoot with a 1965 911 was an amazing experience, and even better getting to take it for a few laps afterward. For me Porsche represents style and to be a part of a project like this that combines tennis, cars, style and art photography is very cool. Radka has done an amazing job to bring these together," Emma Raducanu said.

The British tennis star became the brand ambassador for Porsche in March 2022. Speaking about her passion for the German brand, Raducanu revealed that she identifies with the car manufacturer and would dream of having her own Porsche when she was young.

"For me to be a brand ambassador for Porsche means a lot," she said, "Porsche is one of the brands I’ve always loved from a young age. One of my first tennis coaches drove a 911. Whenever I would turn up to practice in the morning, I would see his Porsche, I would go wow and be like dreaming of one day sitting in my own," she noted.

"It’s really important for me to align with partners and brands that I really feel passionate about and that I identify with," she added.

"There was no aura of diva or superstar about her" - Emma Raducanu’s former coach Dimitry Tursunov

Emma Raducanu witnessed a slump in form in 2022

Emma Raducanu witnessed a meteoric rise in 2021 after becoming the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam at the US Open. The 20-year-old, however, witnessed a slump in form in 2022 as she tried to navigate between her sporting commitments and her newly-found fame.

The player made frequent changes to her tennis team, with her latest collaboration being with Dimitry Tursunov. Although the team-up was short-lived, the coach had words of praise for the rising star.

"Honestly, I did not see or feel that there were lots of outside things going on. From the time that we started, Emma just really had her nose to the ground. She was very hard working and did not see her skip a lot of things. There was no aura of diva or superstar about her and I think she has been managing that part very well. I was super impressed with her and couldn’t be happier with the way she is as a professional athlete," Tursunov said.

