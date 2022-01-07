In pictures: Novak Djokovic's father sticks to his word, amasses large gathering in Belgrade in support of the World No. 1

Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan, has kept to his word and amassed a large gathering on Belgrade's streets to support his son, who remains detained in Australia.

On Wednesday, Djokovic was detained for close to nine hours at Melbourne Airport. Midway through that period, Srdjan issued a stern warning, saying that he would take to the streets to protest against the injustice being meted out to his son.

"I have no idea what's going on, they're holding my son captive for five hours," Srdjan had said. "This is a fight for the libertarian world, this is not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world! If they don't let him go in half an hour, we will gather on the street, this is a fight for everyone."

Djokovic's father also posted an update on Instagram, confirming the date and location of the protest.

"Today at 3 pm we will gather in front of the National Assembly of Serbia to give support to our Nole!!!" he posted.

The World No. 1 has since been shifted to a hotel facility meant for detainees, with mother Dijana claiming that her son has been given a "dirty room."

"This is now a political point. It is scandalous," Dijana said. "My son is in a dirty room, without contact with us. I hope they won’t clip his wings as they had intended."

The Djokovic family took to the streets and were joined in support by relatives, friends and numerous supporters of the 20-time Major champion.

Below are some of the stills from the gathering amassed in support of Novak Djokovic.

(L-R) Goran Djokovic, Dijana Djokovic, Djordje Djokovic and Srdjan Djokovic

People protesting in support of Novak Djokovic

Srdjan Djokovic addresses the gathering in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic's family out in full support

Demonstrators with placards in support of Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's parents and brother during the protest

“They are trampling over Serbia and the Serbian people" - Novak Djokovic's father

Novak Djokovic's family held a press conference at the star player's restaurant on Thursday, voicing their angst against the treatment meted out to the 20-time Major champion.

During the media interaction, Srdjan Djokovic stressed how his son symbolized Serbia and added that any insult towards his son was equivalent to an action against the nation itself.

“Our Novak, our pride. Novak is Serbia and Serbia is Novak,” Srdjan said. “They are trampling over Serbia and by doing that, they are trampling on the Serbian people."

Srdjan also took aim at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who had earlier tweeted in support of Djokovic's visa getting canceled.

Novak Djokovic's father bluntly declared that those acting out against his son had lost all sense of humanity.

Also Read Article Continues below

“The leader of that faraway land, Scott Morrison … dared to attack Novak and expel him before he had reached their country. They had wanted to throw him to his knees, and not just him, but our beautiful Serbia."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala