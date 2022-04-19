In Pictures: Roger Federer dazzles as brand ambassador for Swiss tourism

Roger Federer continues to be a great ambassador for the sport with the way he conducts himself on the court and outside of it as well.

Not only is he a great ambassador for the sport but also for his country, with Federer now stepping up to be an official ambassador for Swiss tourism, with the Swiss former World No. 1 having featured in plenty of advertisements to promote visiting his home country.

Roger Federer's latest example was featuring in an advertisement on the back of a bus in Australia promoting tourism, is his country with the words: "I need a break. I need Switzerland," accompanying a picture of Federer.

There were other pictures of the Swiss maestro on the back of different busses actively encouraging people to visit Switzerland. The country is known for its beautiful alpine scenery and beautiful landscapes, luxury watches, cheese and other dairy products, including Swiss chocolate.

Federer has featured in commercials promoting tourism in his country alongside hollywood staples Robert De Niro and more recently Anne Hathaway, with their recent ad taking having a "behind the scenes" preview of the final ad with Federer and Hathaway commentating on the ad with the crew and Federer's agent, Tony Godsick featured as well.

"Don't write where I live!" - Clarey recalls the time Roger Federer was keen on the public not knowing his address

Roger Federer and Andy Roddick at the 2021 Laver Cup

What comes with the superstar status that Roger Federer has garnered throughout his career is the fact that he and his family will always be in the eyes of the public.

Christopher Clarey, an American journalist, recalled a time when Federer was hesitant about the author printing his address and how he suddenly became protective of his family's privacy.

"I was on the road with him in Argentina, that was in 2012. It was a great conversation until I suddenly said something about Lenzerheide. Then he stopped and clearly declared: Don't write where I live! That was interesting because it was such an abrupt change. Roger wants to protect his private life, and he's done a great job. He is happy to answer any questions, talk about the game. But when it comes to this area, it is more sensitive," Clarey added.

Federer hasn't played a pro match since July last year at Wimbledon, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals. The Swiss is set for a tentative return in late summer or early autumn.

