Indian Wells 2017: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Roger Federer match

Roger Federer is in the semi-finals by walkover after Kyrgios withdrew at the quarter-final stage.

Kyrgios has withdrawn from the tournament with sickness

World no 16 Nick Kyrgios, who had been scheduled to take on Roger Federer in the quarter-finals at the BNP Paribas Open 2017, has withdrawn from the match with what is suspected to be a “serious case of food poisoning,” he said in a statement.

21-year-old Kyrgios took out World No. 2 Novak Djokovic in straight sets to book his spot in the quarter-finals in his second victory over the defending champion in as many weeks, and was due to take on Federer in the pair’s second career meeting – Kyrgios defeated Federer on debut against the former number one.

In a statement posted to his Twitter page, Kyrgios said he had been uncomfortable over the previous night, and was “praying it (was) only food poisoning and nothing more.” Stating that he was not in any condition to play, the Australian apologized to fans, reiterating that his health is now his priority.

Federer wins his quarter-final by walkover as a result, and will now face either World No. 5 Kei Nishikori or 17th seed Jack Sock, who will now play the first quarter-final after Kyrgios’ withdrawal.

The Swiss is a four-time champion at Indian Wells, winning his last title here in 2012, going down in the finals in 2014 and 2015 to Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios’ representatives are expected to issue a full statement soon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.