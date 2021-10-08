Indian Wells 2021: Camila Giorgi vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (30) Camila Giorgi vs Amanda Anisimova

Date: 9 October 2021

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,761,725

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Camila Giorgi vs Amanda Anisimova preview

The second round of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open will witness a clash between two hard-hitting players Camila Giorgi and Amanda Anisimova on Saturday.

Girogi, the 30th seed at this year's tournament, won the biggest title of her career at the National Bank Open in Montreal last month. She has, however, made three consecutive first-round exits since and will be eyeing a return to form this week.

Amanda Anisimova dropeed just two games in her opening match.

Anisimova is also looking to rediscover her best tennis after a rough few months. The American, who started the year well inside the top 50, has slipped down the world rankings and needs a good showing in Indian Wells to stop the bleeding.

Anisimova has shown flashes of her best tennis in recent weeks. A fourth-round run in Montreal and a gutsy display against Karolina Pliskova in the second round of the US Open would have given the youngster plenty of confidence.

The American has a game that is tailor-made for hardcourts and could well cause a few problems for Giorgi on Saturday.

Camila Giorgi vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Camila Girogi and Amanda Anisimova, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Camila Giorgi vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

First-serve numbers will be key for Giorgi.

Both Camila Giorgi and Amanda Anisimova possess similar games and this encounter could well turn into a showcase of first-strike tennis.

Giorgi is a hard player to play against if she finds her rhythm. The Italian goes for broke on just about every ball and does not allow her opponents to settle into matches.

Anisimova, however, has the ability to go toe-to-toe with Giorgi from the baseline. Ultimately, this match could be decided by the player who can keep their unforced error check in count.

Anisimova has been on the cusp of a big run for quite some time now and Indian Wells may well be the tournament where she leaves her mark.

Prediction: Amanda Anisimova to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram