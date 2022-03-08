Indian Wells 2022: Amanda Anisimova vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs (WC) Emma Navarro.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,369,455.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Amanda Anisimova vs Emma Navarro preview

Anisimova at the 2022 Australian Open.

Compatriots Amanda Anisimova and Emma Navarro will square off in the opening round of the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Anisimova enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, in which he won her maiden title and reached the semifinals of the French Open. She struggled for quite some time following those achievements before enjoying a resurgence this year.

The American won her second title at the Melbourne Summer Set 2 at the start of 2022. At the Australian Open, she defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, but lost to eventual winner Ashleigh Barty in the next round. As her ranking still isn't high enough, she had to play the qualifiers in Dubai, but lost to Madison Brengle.

At the Qatar Open, Anisimova lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the second round. After a couple of disappointing results, she'll be eager to step up her game in front of her home crowd now.

Navarro at the 2019 French Open.

Emma Navarro is yet to make an impression in her few appearances on the WTA tour. In her only main draw showing this year at the Monterrey Open, she lost in the first round. The 20-year-old primarily competes on the ITF circuit. She only competed in one ITF tournament this year and made it to the semifinals.

Navarro won her first and only title so far on the ITF circuit in November last year. This is an excellent opportunity for her to gain some experience at a higher level against top players.

Amanda Anisimova vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between Anisimova and Navarro, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Amanda Anisimova vs Emma Navarro prediction

Anisimova at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set.

Given her opponent's lack of experience, Anisimova will be the overwhelming favorite to win this encounter. Despite being the same age, there's a vast difference in the duo's skills and achievements.

Anisimova's groundstrokes are quite powerful, with her backhand being her weapon of choice. She also excels while returning, so any missteps by her opponent while serving won't go unpunished.

Navarro primarily competes at the lower levels, so she doesn't get to encounter players of Anisimova's caliber. However, if she wants to make it to the big leagues, she'll need to find a way to win against higher-ranked players. That said, it's unlikely she'll be able to best the World No. 43 at the moment.

Prediction: Amanda Anisimova to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra