Indian Wells 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Petra Martic preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Fixture: (11) Emma Raducanu vs Petra Martic.

Date: 13 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,369,455.

Emma Raducanu vs Petra Martic preview

Raducanu at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will take on Croatia's Petra Martic in the third round of the 2022 Indian Wells Open on Sunday.

Raducanu's start to the year has been less than ideal. Elena Rybakina handed the teenager a 6-0, 6-1 beatdown in her first match of the year at the Sydney Tennis Classic. At the Australian Open, she defeated 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens in the opening round, but lost to Danka Kovinic in her next match.

Raducanu was the top seed at her next tournament in Guadalajara. She was up against Daria Saville in the first round and the duo played for almost three and a half hours, the longest WTA match of the year so far. However, the contest was left unfinished as the Brit had to retire towards the end of the match due to an injury.

At the Indian Wells Open, Raducanu kicked off her campaign with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 win over Caroline Garcia.

Petra Martic at the 2022 Australian Open.

Petra Martic made a losing start to the year, recording consecutive first-round exits at the Melbourne Summer Set and the Australian Open. She then reached the second round in St. Petersburg and Monterrey.

At the Indian Wells Open, Martic defeated Anna Bondar in the opening round. She faced off against 2021 Roland Garros semifinalist Tamara Zidansek in the second round and defeated her 7-5, 7-6 (8).

The 31-year-old has now won consecutive matches for the first time this season and will aim to keep the momentum going.

Emma Raducanu vs Petra Martic head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Petra Martic prediction

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Australian Open.

This is set to be a clash between youth and experience. Martic is now a veteran of the tour and has troubled plenty of top players in the past.

Meanwhile, expectations were sky-high after Raducanu's triumph in New York last year, but the teenager's results since then haven't lived up to her potential.

Raducanu displayed tremendous grit in her win over Garcia and it would've given her a much-needed confidence boost. However, Martic's game is well-rounded, incorporating an array of shots to outwit her opponents. With powerful and steady groundstrokes, reliable serve, and great volleying skills, she's able to do it all quite well.

Despite being competent in all aspects of the game, Martic hasn't tasted much success on the biggest stages of tennis. Alternately, Raducanu and her free swinging game led her to a Grand Slam title rather early in her career.

The teenager is a good mover around the court and does quite well on return of serve as well. Her backhand is her biggest weapon and she uses it quite effectively. Raducanu will have to navigate a tricky opponent in Martic, but the Brit should be able to get past her and move into the next round.

Prediction: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets.

