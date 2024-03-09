Indian Wells 2024: Ben Shelton vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Ben Shelton vs (22) Francisco Cerundolo

Date: March 10, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ben Shelton vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Shelton at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open 2024.

Home favorite Ben Shelton will face off against Francisco Cerundolo in the third round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Sunday.

Shelton faced rising Czech teenager Jakub Mensik in the second round. The American recovered from an early break handicap to get back on serve. However, he couldn't do so for the second time and lost the set.

Mensik matched Shelton shot for shot in the next couple of sets but the latter's level was a tad bit higher, which changed the momentum of the match. A single break of serve in the next two sets in the American's favor helped him score a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win.

Cerundolo was up against Alexander Shevchenko in the second round. The former broke his opponent's serve twice to capture the first set. He led 3-1 in the second set as well when the Kazakh called it quits due to an injury. The Argentine thus advanced to the third round with a score of 6-2, 3-1 ret.

Ben Shelton vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Ben Shelton vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton Francisco Cerundolo

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Ben Shelton vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Francisco Cerundolo at the 2024 Australian Open.

Cerundolo overcame a lacklustre start to the season with a semifinal finish at the Rio Open a couple of weeks ago. He played at a decent level in the previous round here but couldn't finish the match due to Shevchenko's injury. It was the Argentine's second win on hardcourts this season.

Shelton survived a spirited challenge from Mensik to march into the third round. Compared to Cerundolo's 2-3 record on hardcourts, the American has performed much better and has accumulated nine wins against five losses.

Shelton has the edge over Cerundolo when it comes to serve. The former has won 74.69% of his first serve points this year to be ranked 19th on the tour, while the latter lags behind him in 46th place with 62.93%.

Shelton is the more reliable player from the baseline as well. Cerundolo is still trying to overcome a shaky start to the season. Considering how the two have played thus far, the American will be expected to advance further.

Pick: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.